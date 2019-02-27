The most delicious vegan sandwich in the world

No fake meat or substitute cheese necessary.

For some reason, I used to imagine that the U.S. was one of the more vegan-forward countries. But a couple years ago, I traveled to Israel, and I wound up working in a cafe in Tel Aviv (Cafe Getzel, if you happen to be in the area). There, I encountered The Most Decadent Vegan Sandwich In The World.

I have been thinking about this sandwich for years. It wasn't simply the best vegan sandwich I'd ever had. It was the best sandwich I've ever had, period. Unfortunately, I didn't snap a more appetizing photo of it because I had no idea I'd be writing about it, but trust me: I would eat this every day if I could. I've never come across the likes of it in the U.S., and I think it's time we brought it to this hemisphere. Without further ado ...

Ingredients

Ciabatta bread

Beets

Eggplant

Tahini

Arugula

Tomatoes (optional)

Directions

1. Slice the eggplant and roast until tender.

2. Cut the ends off the beets. Cover the beets in olive oil, wrap them in tin foil and roast them in the oven. Let them cool, then cut into thin slices.

3. If using tomatoes, roast them. Or cut them into slices uncooked. Or fry them. Really, you can't go wrong with tomatoes.

4. Place the beets, eggplant, tomatoes and arugula on the bread, pour tahini over everything and put another slice of bread on top. (Hey, I'm not assuming you know how to make a sandwich.)

That's it! Nothing complicated here, just an ingenious combination of ingredients. Enjoy!