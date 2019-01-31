Video: I left eggs out in the polar vortex and something weird happened

I left some groceries in my entryway during the polar vortex. When I needed to make a quiche the next day, I discovered the vegetables I left out were frozen. Terrified, I cracked open an egg. Would it be fine? Or would it be frozen solid, a protein popsicle?

Both my guesses were wrong. Here's what happened:

When I cracked open the egg, it looked completely normal. But in seconds, it clouded up, turning into a slushie.

I left the other eggs out to thaw for a couple hours. By then, most of them had actually returned to normal and looked like regular eggs. A few were completely slushied. None of them made the strange, sudden transition from liquid to solid I'd seen in the first egg. (Seriously, if anyone reading this has any idea why this happened, let me know in the comments.)

Overall, I'm really quite impressed with how well the eggs held up in the freezing weather. Those shells are much more effective than they seem. It reminded me of an assignment I'd had in elementary school. We were tasked with finding a way to drop an egg from a rooftop without breaking the shell. Some people put tons of padding around their eggs, others made parachutes and others built boxes to absorb the impact of the fall. To my surprise, most methods actually worked. Eggshells are tougher than they appear.

So here's the takeaway: You don't have to walk on eggshells with eggshells. (I'm so sorry.)