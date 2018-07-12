Crowdfunding campaign launched for 'wonky' vegetable deliveries

We already know that ugly fruits and vegetables have health benefits, and can put a smile on your face too. But outside of the farmers' market or our own backyards, most of us have very little avenues for purchasing ugly or misshapen fruits and vegetables that someone in head office has decided isn't good enough for us.

That's changing in London.

Oddbox partners with local growers and markets to buy surplus, misshapen or otherwise 'unsellable' fruits and vegetables, curates those products into seasonal veggie boxes, and then delivers them to peoples homes or offices. And it claims to be 30% cheaper than consumers would otherwise be paying. As if that wasn't enough to get food waste haters interested, Oddbox also donates up to 10% of the produce it collects to charities.

So far, the company has diverted 151 tonnes of fresh produce from landfill, saved the equivalent of 221 tonnes of carbon dioxide, and also given 12 tonnes of produce away to those who need it. But that's just the beginning. Business Green reports that the company has seen a 650% rise in business in the last 12 months, and it is now crowdsourcing investors to make deliver services available across the whole city. They're already 75% of the way to their £350,004 goal, but if you'd like to help push them over the edge, please pitch in to help them scale.