Lofty eco-resort treehouse is built with locally sourced wood

This modern and comfortable two-bed treehouse in Texas is open to guests.

Many people probably think of treehouses as something solely for children to enjoy. But treehouses can have a lot more universal appeal than we think: they speak to the young, adventurous part of us that seeks a different view over things, preferably perched up high and safe among the trees, a place to fully immerse ourselves as we commune with nature.

As we've seen many times before, some of these treehouses that are geared toward grown-ups can be quite comfortable to live in. Located one hour from Austin, Texas, this rentable modern treehouse by designer Will Beilharz of ArtisTree (previously) is part of Cypress Valley, an eco-tourism spot that aims to offer guests an intimate experience with nature, without disturbing it.

© Smiling Forest © Smiling Forest

The Yoki Treehouse -- named with a Hopi word that means "rain" -- measures about 500 square feet (46.4 square metres) and is perched 25 feet above the ground, in between two old bald cypress trees and overlooking a babbling creek.

© Smiling Forest © Smiling Forest

The treehouse actually consists of two structures: one that contains the main living spaces and a separate bathhouse on the ground, which are both connected via a suspension bridge. One approaches the treehouse by suspension bridge first, which leads to an observation deck that has a curved staircase leading down to the porch of the main treehouse.

© Smiling Forest © Smiling Forest

© Smiling Forest © Smiling Forest

© Smiling Forest © Smiling Forest

Built with locally sourced wood, as well as reclaimed elm and cypress for the furniture, the treehouse's interior is minimalist in decor and inspired by Japanese and Turkish design, and uses birch plywood panelling and dark metal accents throughout. The living room includes several large windows for gazing out of, as well as a lofted mezzanine for sleeping in.

© Smiling Forest © Smiling Forest

© Smiling Forest © Smiling Forest

© Smiling Forest © Smiling Forest

© Smiling Forest © Smiling Forest

The kitchen area is utilitarian but elegant, incorporating a sink, shelving and a refrigerator. According to Beilharz, the cabinetry is from IKEA's new Kungsbacka line of furniture that uses recycled plastic and wood. In addition, the treehouse and bathhouse uses Thermory siding, and its daily operations are offset with solar power and a rainwater collection system.

© Smiling Forest © Smiling Forest

Seen here, the ground-level bathhouse that sits on the ravine's edge offers an stunning view, all seen from a custom-built soaking tub.

© Smiling Forest © Smiling Forest

Taking about four months to complete, the treehouse is now open for reservations, in addition to other fun activities available at Cypress Valley. To find out more, visit ArtisTree.