What do Americans want in their dream home?

Other than the modern design, it seems young people want just about what their boomer grandparents want.

Remember infographics? They used to be big, or at least they used to be long. One reason people gave up on them is that it was so hard to check the content, but this one is easy- it is a survey, commissioned by Northshore Fireplace in Evanston, IL. According to ArchDaily, their survey company, Digital Third Coast contacted 2000 current or prospective homeowners with "a list of multiple choice questions, as well as open response questions to come up with an in-depth analysis of the 'American Dream Home of 2018.' The survey was done via the Amazon Mechanical Turk platform and included people from all across the country and different age groups."

There do not appear to be any questions about green building, but the consensus appears to be that the dream home is about 2195 square feet, new, on a big lot, which is not exactly what we call green. Surprisingly given the source of the survey, there are not even questions about whether people want fireplaces anymore.

Only 15 percent thought being close to schools matters (they drive so who cares?) and even fewer cared about being near entertainment of nightlife, probably because the dream house has a big family room with a big TV.

60 percent of millennials plan to own a home within the next five years, and 64 percent believe they will get their dream home within their lifetime. Northshore writes:

Speaking of Millennials, 20% say they get anxiety just thinking about owning a home. Millennials came of age during the recession of 2008, and found an employment scarcity when they graduated college. Growing up with financial instability as the norm has an effect on future purchases, such as a 30-year mortgage. Though if they did buy a house, Millennials prefer a modern look. Other generations, like Boomers and Gen-Xers prefer a more traditional interior design.

I suspect that there is a good reason that they are called "dream" homes, because the number will probably be a whole lot lower. Here it is, and tell us in comments what you want in your dream home.