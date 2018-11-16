True Studio is a 162 sq. ft. modern shipping container home
Converting shipping containers into habitable structures is becoming an increasingly prevalent practice in recent years, and we've seen them transformed into anything from one-of-a-kind housing, to invisible art galleries, swanky home offices, shops and even minimalist classrooms and food-producing mini-farms.
Coming in at 160 square feet (14.8 square metres), the True Studio by Oregon's Modern Dwellings is a modern tiny home that packs in a bed for two, a kitchen and a bathroom, and comes with an exterior clad with distinctive, dark-coloured metal slats. There are two entrances: the front porch entrance at one end, and a larger, brighter, glazed side entry door.
The kitchen itself is not too small: there's enough counter space around the sink, four-burner propane stove, and a small refrigerator. There is a small dining table and two seats right across from the wood butcher block-style kitchen counter.
The bathroom is the only closed room and contains a shower, sink, and an incinerating toilet.
In addition, the True Studio comes with a variety of standard features: R-30 insulation, dimmable lighting, lots of windows, modern fixtures, and a mini-split heating and air conditioning unit, with pricing starting at USD $55,000. Though it can run off of a typical RV hook-up, the home can also use solar panels or even a Tesla Powerwall system at an extra cost. To find out more, visit Modern Dwellings and Instagram, or go rent a True Studio on AirBnb to try it out first.