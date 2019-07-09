Terroir matters as much for wood as it does for wine

A new organic winery for Pizzolato, designed by MADE, is built almost entirely out of local, sustainably harvested wood.

Settimo Pizzolato makes organic wines north of Treviso, Italy. "He balances the ecosystem of his land with the organization of his winery to create a wine that is a result of healthy natural grapes from his vineyards."

© Cantina Pizzolato/ MADE Associati © Cantina Pizzolato/ MADE Associati

© Cantina Pizzolato/ MADE Associati © Cantina Pizzolato/ MADE Associati

So it makes sense that for his new winery buildings, Adriano Marangon and Michela De Poli of MADE associati would design what is a kind of organic building, built out of sustainably harvested wood from the Cansiglio Forest, also known as the Grande Bosco da Reme, or the Great Forest of Rowing.The terroir of wood is almost as important as that of wine; according to Wikipedia, terroir "is the set of all environmental factors that affect a crop's phenotype, including unique environment contexts, farming practices and a crop's specific growth habitat."

© Cantina Pizzolato/ MADE Associati © Cantina Pizzolato/ MADE Associati

This beech wood was cut in 2015, just 25 kilometres from the construction site. "The selection process and the use of local materials testify the particular attention of the Cantina for the natural products and the value of the territory." The architects write:

The office space is structured to be a representative image of the company, its sensibility and of the always organic production (this year it will celebrate 35 years of activity, certified organic and vegan for all types of wines produced). The building is positioned facing the ample reorganised central open space, presented with a direct relationship with the space having on the ground floor a reception area, a sales outlet for the wines, and a laboratory.

© Cantina Pizzolato/ MADE Associati © Cantina Pizzolato/ MADE Associati

Buildings should be a reflection of the clients, as well as the architects. It makes sense that as much care should go into the growing of building materials as goes into the wine that is made in it.

According to Settimo Pizzolato,

We are working on the right way for a future rich in organic products. This means that we would like to provide our children and grandchildren the opportunity to live in an environment where the air is pure, like the air we breathed when we were kids, and where the vineyard is one of the most important symbols of our territory.



© Cantina Pizzolato/ MADE Associati © Cantina Pizzolato/ MADE Associati

According to MADE, the wood is harvested according to principles "safeguarding the biological diversity and the ecosystem of the woodland", and ensuring "the appropriate development of forest resources."

Architects, as well as winemakers, should care about providing "our children and grandchildren the opportunity to live in an environment where the air is pure, like the air we breathed when we were kids." Organic wine, sustainable wood, thoughtful winemakers and architects, it all seems like a match made in heaven, or perhaps Treviso, which seems pretty close.