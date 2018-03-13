Shipping containers transformed into prefab college classroom

The practice of transforming shipping containers into habitable structures has grown popular lately. So far, we've seen them reincarnated as chic co-working spaces, sleek galleries, modern homes and even farms-in-a-box.

Now you can add a media and technology classroom to the list: created for Bard College's Department of Experimental Humanities by MB Architecture, it features four recycled shipping containers, stacked up two by two.

The design offers a main space that measures 15’ wide by 17’ tall, which has a huge folding glass door that can open the space to the outdoors, and a second floor office.

It looks very much like one of the firm's previous projects, an artist's studio made out of four containers, but with even more metal walls cut out. In the case of this media lab, according to the designers, the prefabricated structure was installed in about half a day in the middle of the campus, and was up and running within a couple of weeks.

Recycling shipping containers might not make sense for certain kinds of architectural applications, but in this case, it does: all told, the 960-square-foot building was done with a $100,000 grant, making this a budget-friendly project that was completed efficiently within a short period of time. The firm has another similar structure in the works, but with the addition of an extra fifth shipping container to create a prefab, four-bedroom house, to be installed in the Hamptons, New York, later this year. To find out more, visit MB Architecture.

[Via: Design Milk]