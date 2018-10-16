Bamboo makes the roof of eco-resort restaurant soar

From clothing to flooring and bikes, bamboo has been showing up in many different places as a renewable and durable material, including in buildings.

Vietnam's Bambubuild (previously) constructed a new restaurant and bar using a combination of modern design tools and bamboo, creating a serene spot within this ecotourism resort in Kim Bôi, a rural region in northwest Vietnam.

© Bambubuild © Bambubuild

Bamboo is connected together with lashing and bamboo bolt to form a frame on the floor before being erected by crane. Bamboo frame connected with the foundation and concrete beams with metal pipes, iron pins makes the structure stable. This construction technique is easy to make by low-skilled worker with simple tools.

Taking its form from the non la (the traditional Vietnamese conical leaf hat), the Serena Bamboo Restaurant's building features a thatched roof, held up by a 12-sided configuration of bamboo supports made with a strong yet supple variety of "iron" bamboo species known as tầm vông. It all sits on top of an already existing concrete structure that was no longer being used. Spanning 32 metres (105 feet), the roof also has a skylight measuring 1.5 metres (5 feet) that lets natural light in. The designers say:

© Bambubuild © Bambubuild

© Bambubuild © Bambubuild

© Bambubuild © Bambubuild

A short distance away, the outdoor pool bar area is a smaller, conical version of the restaurant that's supported with sweeping columns of bamboo, the shape of which were designed using parametric design tools.

© Bambubuild © Bambubuild

© Bambubuild © Bambubuild

© Bambubuild © Bambubuild

© Bambubuild © Bambubuild

© Bambubuild © Bambubuild

While bamboo isn't necessarily an appropriate technology for every climate or bioregion, building with bamboo in this region makes sense here, as it grows abundantly and can be easily re-harvested over and over. And when merged with modern design techniques, it can really shine. To see more, visit Bambubuild.