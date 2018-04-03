Scavenger Cabin is made from recycled, freecycled and upcycled materials

We have long been fans of the work of Tom Kundig and his firm Olsen Kundig; He was our first Best of Green architect back in the day. I always loved his low tech, low impact approach and admired his use of "simple materials, natural ventilation, big overhangs for shading and basic technologies to produce tough and edgy designs."

We have not shown many of their projects in recent years because as the firm has grown, so have their projects, and there are lots of other sites where one can see monster second homes. But then Design Milk showed An artists studio in the woods of Washington State by Olson Kunding and it was like old times- small, rugged, made from recycled and cheap materials. It reminded me of Tom Kundig's Sol Duc Cabin of a few years back, but even rougher and edgier.

It turns out that it was actually designed by Les Eerkes, while while working at OK. On his firm's website, Eerkes notes that he "was mentored by Jim Olson and Tom Kundig during his 20 year tenure with Olson Kundig Architects. He was a Principal and Lead Designer at Olson Kundig, blending both of his mentors influences into his work." You can certainly see that here, a great demonstration of creative recycling and upcycling.

© Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider

According to Dezeen,

Architect Les Eerkes rescued plywood cladding, kitchen cabinets and a tiny porthole window from houses set to be bulldozed for this rural cabin near the Puget Sound. Eerkes sourced the free materials and appliances to keep within the tight budget for the two-storey studio and residence, created for film director and artist Anna Hoover.

The kitchen cabinets, wood-burning stove and wooden stair treads are all second hand, as well as a round peephole window at the top of the stairs on the first floor. The plywood cladding is also upcycled. Aiding with the build, Hoover charred the material using a Japanese technique called shou sugi ban, which preserves the wood and creates a darker hue that helps the home blend in with woodland surrounding.

Eerkes certainly learned from the masters and upped the ante with all the scrounging and scavenging. More photos and drawings at ArchDaily.

