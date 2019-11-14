That's no stack of rocks, it's an osmosis between man and nature

Quebec architects propose a 48 storey tower in a forest, "a new relationship between humans and their natural habitat."

There are many ways of defining sustainability and it has always been a moving target, but this new project by MU Architecture called PEKULIARI is particularly peculiar.

Diametrically opposed with the concept of urban sprawl, this impressive tower that stands in the heart of the vast forest of Quebec greatly diminishes its impact on nature and the destruction of more and more rural land. Straight out of the imagination, this iconic and enigmatic structure asserts itself as a world's first.

It is a giant tower full of luxury apartments in the middle of nowhere, well no, it is somewhere:

According to the V2com press release, the 48 storey tower has " familiar appearance of large stacked rocks" is designed with "the latest parametric architecture technologies to have an appearance that recalls the mineral and vegetal character of the surrounding nature."

As we enter the reserve, an angular and architectural building welcomes us. Combining security access gateway and hangar for private helicopters, this structure supports a large greenhouse that supplies the compound with fresh daily food products. The surplus produced are redistributed to the community and charities of the region.

Private helicopters? I thought this was sustainable design. Oh wait, our helicopter parents can show their kids real nature:

This development does not repel nature, it embodies it. By limiting roads to a minimum and prohibiting hunting, the Laurentian wildlife found a sanctuary in PEKULIARI. Beyond protection, this project goes even further with reinsertion programs for several species including the mallard duck and some species of bats. These wildlife programs, run by biologists and academics, make the PEKULIARI reserve a place not claimed by man.

Really, after you get out of your helicopter, it is very green and sustainable.

Beyond the incredible quality of life and prestige, PEKULIARI pushes the limits of innovation in the integration of new building technologies. In addition to rainwater and snow collection, greywaters will be filtered and released into the environment through natural and ecological processes. Windmill systems and photovoltaic glazing will ensure self-sufficiency. Although far from urban centers, the PEKULIARI project takes shape as a highly secure and private retreat.

I love the idea of a sustainable and green "paleo-futuristic tower in the nordic immensity." They don't say if it is built out of local NordicLam Cross Laminated Timber, which would certainly add to its vegetal character. And hey, if you want "to reconnect with nature and rejuvenate in peace, this world-class project offers an unparalleled exotic experience." Where do I sign?