The problem with preservation: How do we save beautiful but obsolete buildings?

In Baltimore and Toronto and many other cities, little gems are being lost.

New housing is something that most cities are desperate for, and this project sounds like it probably fills a need:

A Pennsylvania developer is proposing a five-story, 52-unit apartment building in Station North. All of the apartments would be one-bedroom and studio units, and there would be no on-site parking: https://t.co/1P6tv1OHCI pic.twitter.com/QkZ1EMC2xO — Baltimore Fishbowl (@baltfishbowl) April 18, 2019

The problem, as Fred Scharmen tweets, is that "this all sounds great, but they’re proposing to tear down one of the best buildings in Baltimore." And judging from the photo on top, it is a gem, definitely a keeper.

Cities need housing and they don't need bank branches in these days when you can do almost all your banking in a phone app. Fred continues:

The building has a really complex, but clear massing. The way the solid and void volumes intersect is well handled. It's from 1961, but the way it uses Modernism in a decorative way is advanced for its time. pic.twitter.com/6b0H0yuyMg — Fred Scharmen (@sevensixfive) April 18, 2019

The Explore Baltimore Heritage Team devotes a page to it, the first commercial building in town with a precast concrete frame.

Bank of Montreal Toronto/ Lloyd Alter/ Bank of Montreal Toronto/ Lloyd Alter/ CC BY 2.0

It very much reminded me of a bank branch in Toronto that is now all boarded up. Unlike Baltimore, these don't sit around; if it isn't a Starbucks or Pizza Pizza, then it is waiting for a building permit to become a condo. Like the Baltimore building, it has a marble clad vault sticking out the front, announcing its wealth and stability.

Bank of Montreal Toronto/ Lloyd Alter/ Bank of Montreal Toronto/ Lloyd Alter/ CC BY 2.0

There are high quality materials all round, all stainless steel and nice details, although I do not know how they let that electrical box get planted there. This was built for the ages. Now it is going through the Demolition by Neglect Phase, left to deteriorate so that nobody misses it. The building permit must be getting close, because it has skipped the Noxious Use Phase, where the developer rents it to a loud nightclub so that neighbours are happy to see it go.

Meanwhile we lose almost every interesting building in the city as they go to usually bland condos. With bigger buildings, like the JP Morgan Chase building in New York, I make an upfront carbon emissions argument, but this is much smaller.

OK, it's not Notre Dame, but not every important building is a cathedral or centuries old. I do not know the answer to this, but we have to do a better job.