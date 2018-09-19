No sweat in this shop: Garment factory is renovated to Passivhaus standard

Jordan Parnass Digital Architecture has designed a revolutionary building for an industry that needs a revolution.

Most of the Passivhaus* designs we show are in cool climates, because that's where they were invented, and it is a great way to keep heat in. But it's also a great way to keep heat out. Also, the name Passivhaus makes one think that they are mostly houses, but there are more and more office buildings and now, even factories. Finally, most Passivhaus projects are new buildings, but it can also be applied to renovations.

And then there is the Star Innovation Center near Colombo, Sri Lanka; It is all of the above, a Passivhaus industrial renovation in a very hot climate. No sweating in here, it is "a green economic catalyst and model for future sweatshop-free commercial buildings." According to the press release on V2.com:

The Star Innovation Center is a pioneer in applying Passive House technology to a tropical monsoon climate, which features steady warm temperatures year-round but extremely high relative humidity....Careful design and engineering of the building systems and enclosure ensures that workers enjoy year-round comfort in a workspace that provides abundant natural light, low humidity, filtered fresh air, and maintains temperatures near a constant 24 °C (77 °F).

Technically, it is pretty much like every other Passivhaus building in hot or cold climates: lots of insulation, careful sealing to make an airtight thermal envelope, minimal thermal breaks. Inside, a big dehumidification system and heat exchanger.

Thorough testing of the airtightness and remote monitoring of the ongoing energy usage provide quantitative confirmation of the building performance, achieving projected operational cost savings for the client and vastly upgraded workplace environmental standards for the employees.

The fashion industry needs a revolution, and this is part of it.

This is perhaps the real significance of the project. TreeHugger has been discussing the issue of sweatshop conditions forever. TreeHugger Katherine has written about the true cost of our cheap clothing:

You had the entire fashion industry constructed on practices of complete disregard for human life. You had these big name brands operating in places that were unfit to even walk through the door.

A lot of people come to Passivhaus for the energy savings (and this building will cut consumption by 75 percent compared to conventional construction) but as we keep saying, the three most important things about Passivhaus are comfort, comfort and comfort. The most important thing about this building, as far as this TreeHugger is concerned, is what it does for the working conditions of the people inside. They should have a special label or even a T-Shirt: Made in a sweat-free Passivhaus factory - a bit niche, but I would buy it.

By choosing to renovate an obsolete building to Passive House standards, the project dramatically reduces the waste, carbon emissions and fossil fuels typically required for demolition and new construction, and promotes the client’s commitment to maintain high standards in social, environmental, ethical and safety compliance.

It is also a great demonstration that there is more to architecture than just making pretty buildings. "By promoting the project’s goals and inspiring the local building industry JPDA has sought to establish a clear path to both reducing global carbon emissions and putting an end to worker “sweatshop” conditions."



TreeHugger Katherine has written that a revolution within the fashion industry is desperately needed.

Something has to change because the current way in which fashion is made, sold, and discarded is unsustainable. From an ethical standpoint, there are 36 million people living in modern slavery today, many of whom are working for major Western fashion brands. Garment manufacturing is the world’s third largest industrial industry (following automotive and electronics manufacturing), employing at least 60 million people directly and likely more than double that indirectly dependent on the sector (at least 80 million in China alone).

The scale of the problem is vast; the Star Innovation Center by Jordan Parnass Digital Architecture may be a model for the revolution, and a demonstration that Passivhaus can change peoples' lives.

*Jordan Parnass uses Passive House, I use Passivhaus. I apologize for the inconsistency and explain why here.