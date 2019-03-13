Le Jardinier by ADHOC architects is a great example of "missing middle" housing

They do this so well in Montreal.

We have often admired the housing in Montreal, where they build three storey multifamily housing at densities comparable to high-rises, up to 11,000 people per square kilometre. They are not allowed to build those deathtrap stairways anymore, but they still know how to build great "missing middle" density housing, or what I have called the Goldilocks Density.

© Maxime Brouillet via V2COM © Maxime Brouillet via V2COM

For example, ADHOC architects has just completed "Le Jardinier", a 16 unit project creating " affordable housing for a diverse clientele, ranging from families to young professionals, while offering living spaces and delivering construction of high quality, thus respecting the neighbourhood and its context."

© Maxime Brouillet via V2COM © Maxime Brouillet via V2COM

A wonderful feature of the traditional Plateau housing is that all the units have windows front and back, because there are no corridors running through and eating up space inside. Here the architects explain:

Guided by the prevailing concept of openness, the building was designed with double aspect apartments. This was a key element of the project, allowing all users to have a view of the inner courtyard and to the front of the building and ensuring residents can enjoy natural daylight throughout the day. Each unit benefits from generous fenestration at both ends, with a loggia on one side or the other.

© Maxime Brouillet via V2COM © Maxime Brouillet via V2COM

It has a lovely courtyard with room for gardens; apparently, "gardening is one of Quebecers' main hobbies." There are also planters on the roof.

Following sustainable guidelines, the project encourages active and alternative means of transportation, by including bicycle parking and storage in the carriage entrance and a Communauto (carsharing service) car garage, accessible to all residents.

© Maxime Brouillet via V2COM © Maxime Brouillet via V2COM

When discussing Montreal housing in an earlier post, readers complained that units were not accessible. Montrealers pointed out that ground floor units were, and that people often moved into those when they got older. So I was a bit surprised to see that none of the units in this building appear to be completely accessible to people in wheelchairs. I wonder if it isn't time we stopped doing this.

Other than that, this is a wonderful demonstration of missing middle housing, nice work that is not the least Ad Hoc.