Off-grid 'micro-refuge' re-interprets the classic A-frame cabin

Capped with a steeply sloping roof, the affordable A-frame house rose in popularity back in post-war North America, thanks to its economical use of materials. Over the years, we've seen various modern interpretations of the typology, from glamping prefabs to stilted cabins elevated above the trees.

In re-working the traditional A-frame house, Montreal, Canada's Atelier L'abri has constructed their modern rendition of this classic in this off-grid "micro-refuge" in a regional park north of Ottawa, which visitors can rent for short-term stays.

© Jack Jerome © Jack Jerome

Clad in cedar boards that will eventually weather into a silvery gray, and sporting a distinctively sloping metal roof, La Pointe features a sheltered, exterior patio on one end, and an enclosed interior space and firewood storage on the other end.

Inside, the walls are clad with fir plywood and the hemlock beams have been left uncovered to retain that natural look. The layout is relatively simple but comfortable, and can accommodate up to four people. There's a kitchenette, and a long table that can actually be lowered and covered with the cushions to create an extra bed. Above the table is a ladder-accessible loft -- suspended from the ceiling with metal rods -- that holds yet another bed.

© Jack Jerome © Jack Jerome

© Jack Jerome © Jack Jerome

© Jack Jerome © Jack Jerome

The large window is the focal point here, offering lovely views to the forest and reservoir beyond, to be enjoyed via the hanging hammock chair.

© Jack Jerome © Jack Jerome

Heating is done with a woodstove, while the cabin's electrical needs are fulfilled with a solar photovoltaic panel.

© Jack Jerome © Jack Jerome

Built in a way that respectfully references the iconic A-frame form, this minimalist cabin also manages to forge ahead to assert its own particular character to create a welcoming, well-lit space -- perfect for enjoying the great outdoors. To see more, visit Atelier L'abri.