Zero-waste restaurant serves up recycled materials & line-caught fish

Indonesia's first zero-waste restaurant has been built with recycled and sustainably sourced materials, and strives to eliminate food waste.

You might have heard about how a growing number of companies and people are joining the zero-waste movement, which encourages the rethinking of resource life cycles, so that nothing is landfilled, and whatever is 'wasted' is actually reused. We're seeing this model being applied to grocery stores, cosmetics and even architecture -- both built and grown.

For the Ijen restaurant located in Bali, Indodesia, zero-waste means not only creating a design scheme that reuses a variety of discarded materials, but also serving fish that has been hand-caught locally.

© Potato Head Family © Potato Head Family

Touted as Indonesia's first zero-waste restaurant, Ijen has been designed by the in-house design team over at the Potato Head Beach Club. It's an open-air restaurant that is situated right on the grounds of the club, and features furniture and interior details that has been creatively made from reclaimed materials.

© Potato Head Family © Potato Head Family

For instance, the furniture has been made from motorcycle foam offcuts and sustainably sourced mersawa wood. The restaurant's floor has been made from a mix of cement, broken plates and chipped drinking glasses, as are the plates, while the part of the walls have been covered with recycled window shutters.

Even the restaurant's candles have been made from sliced wine bottles, burning wax made with Potato Head's discarded cooking oil, while the menus are printed on sustainably harvested paper, attached to boards that have been made from recycled truck tires. Chopsticks have been made from recycled plastic chips, while the resto's reusable cloth napkins have been hand-dyed locally.

© Potato Head Family © Potato Head Family

© Potato Head Family © Potato Head Family

© Potato Head Family © Potato Head Family

© Potato Head Family © Potato Head Family

© Potato Head Family © Potato Head Family

© Potato Head Family © Potato Head Family

The zero-waste approach is also evident in how the restaurant handles its food waste: here, it's separated into five different bins that range from organic and inorganic waste. Leftover food is also fed to pigs at nearby farms, or composted. Seafood shells are crushed into powder and used as fertilizer or animal feed, while dried goods are recycled by Ecobali, a local waste management service.

© Potato Head Family © Potato Head Family

Going zero-waste may seem like a monumental shift, but it's possible to take it one step at a time. And the point is to take that first step, rather than worrying about being 'perfectly' zero-waste. And as more individuals and companies -- big and small -- continue to jump on the zero-waste bandwagon, we'll continue to see more inspiring ideas as to how to eliminate the idea of 'waste' altogether. To see more, visit Ijen.