How modern, minimalist design (and washing your hands) can fight disease
The modern movement started as a way of dealing with tuberculosis. The same rules apply today.
They are everywhere in Asia now, (this photo is a railway station in Seoul,) disinfecting everything in the hopes that it it will control the Coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China. In the New York Times, Elisabeth Rosenthal describes how she and her family got through the SARS epidemic, which happened while she was covering China.Her children were in school at the time, where they followed simple precautionary policies:
The people cleaning all the handrails are generally using alcohol or bleach here, the same tools that were available a hundred years ago, when the flu and tuberculosis were the problems. Doctors and health officials knew what caused TB, but didn't have the antibiotics capable of killing it. Instead, they fought disease with cleanliness and urban planning; as Professor Dame Sally Davies wrote in The drugs don't work,
There was no sharing of food at lunch. The teacher led the kids in frequent hand washing throughout the day at classroom sinks, while singing a prolonged “hand washing song” to ensure they did more than a cursory pass under the faucet with water only....With those precautions in place, I observed something of a public health miracle: Not only did no child get SARS, but it seemed no student was sick with anything at all for months on end. No stomach bugs. No common colds. Attendance was more or less perfect.
Almost without exception, the decline in deaths from the biggest killers at the beginning of the twentieth century predates the introduction of antimicrobial drugs for civilian use at the end of the Second World War. Just over half the decline in infections diseases had occurred before 1931. The main influences on the decline of mortality were better nutrition, improved hygiene and sanitation, and less dense housing with all helped to prevent and to reduce transmission of infectious diseases.
It also changed design, furniture, and the way we live; it is what gave us modernism. I wrote:
...it is clear that the source of our obsessions with hospital-like bathrooms and spotless kitchens, as well as the continuing interest in minimalist interior design, descends directly from the modernist obsessions with hygienic design that formed in the years before antibiotics.
A few years ago I wrote a series of posts about how we might have to do this all over again in the age after antibiotics, as resistance to the drugs increases. Many of the same things apply to the coronavirus: keep things clean, wash your hands and leave those viruses no place to hide.
