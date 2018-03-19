Forget decluttering; here is a house designed around stuff and more stuff

Yo Shimada designs a house for a family that believes if you've got it, flaunt it.

Mies van der Rohe popularized the phrase "Less is More"; Robert Venturi responded that "Less is a bore". Morris Lapidus, who was seriously into excess, titled his autobiography, "Too much is never enough." Mo would have liked this house in Osaka, which is designed by Yo Shimada to accommodate stuff. Lots of stuff. Too much is certainly never enough here.

Johnny of Spoon and Tomago complains that Marie Kondo has sold the West a false image of Japan as a land of ultra-minimalism. "This is far from the truth and anyone who has visited an ordinary Japanese home (not one of those modernist homes featured in all the architecture blogs) knows it. People in Japan have stuff. Lots and lots of stuff."

Architect Yo Shimada designed this house for a family with lots of stuff as one big single space with 13 different floor spaces spiralling up to the roof. Being a weird Japanese house, of course, there are no guards to prevent falls and questionable stairs without handrails between levels. There are no walls or room separations or in fact any real definition of spaces except for the kitchen. There isn't even a clothes closet; everything is out in the open. That's because of the instructions to the architect:

First, they had many, many belongings. And they weren’t looking for innovative storage solutions where they could tuck it all away. Quite the opposite, in fact. And they also wanted their home to function as a single room, but with the flexibility of having different spaces. And so Shimada, of Tato Architects, proposed a series of elevated platforms – 13 platforms to be exact – interspersed throughout the home. “The floors build up as two spiral shapes, joins at the living room, and then separate into two again before arriving at the rooftop deck,” explains the architect.



It kind of has a museum-like quality. Because as Johnny says, "Finally people may be embracing the mantra that it’s not hoarding if your shit is awesome." Here is what it looked like empty:

And here are the plans. More photos at Tato Architects.