Curved bamboo pavilion designed to be reused multiple times

With all things considered, bamboo is a pretty remarkable building material: it renews itself quickly; it can be bent and shaped in variety of ways; and it's strong enough to have earned itself the nickname the "new green steel."

Vietnam is one place that's really experimenting with bamboo architecture, thanks to its warm climate and the ease with which bamboo can be locally sourced as a material. So far, we've seen soaring domes, restaurants, sports halls and large-scale buildings made with it. Vietnamese firm Bambubuild created the Flamingo Pavilion, a reusable bamboo structure that's actually been disassembled and reassembled four times already.

© Bambubuild © Bambubuild

As the designers explain, the pavilion was designed for a client that wanted a structure that could be reused over and over, since the first time it was erected it was for a fair back in 2015 that only lasted for a short period of time.

Since then, the structure has been used as part of an exhibition, then demounted and taken to be used as part of a resort, and now finally, it's been set up as a resto-bar at the Flamingo Resort Dai Lai in Vinh Phuc.

According to the firm, the structure takes about one day to set up, and is a combination of iron supports with soaring bamboo "wings" measuring 6 metres by 15 metres in area (19 feet by 49 feet) that make up the (what looks like) hyperbolic paraboloid surfaces. In particular, the firm used the dendrocalamus species of bamboo, which is known to grow to extraordinarily tall heights.

For the designers, the goal here was to reconnect the interiors with the greater outdoors, while also demonstrating the potential of bamboo to be reused again and again, which underscores how versatile it can be as a sustainable material. To see more, visit Bambubuild.