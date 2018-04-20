This could be the last drone video flyover of Apple Park

Videographer Duncan Sinfield says "it's only a matter of time until the campus becomes shut-off to drones completely."

For the last few years we have been showing the amazing videos of Apple Park made by Duncan Sinfield and in almost every post I wonder how he gets away with this, flying his drone over and getting so close. Last June I wrote that "I suspect that it may be one of the last that he does; Apple is notoriously private and will find some way to stop this, either by law (this kind of thing is now illegal in Canada) or by anti-drone devices of some kind."

Now, it appears that Apple isn't putting up with it any longer. Sinfield tells MacRumors:

...it's only a matter of time until the campus becomes shut-off to drones completely... with a geo-fence, or something similar. Security at Apple Park generally responds in two white Prius's to my precise take-off locations in 10 minutes or less. While this is speculation, my instincts tell me that Apple is tracking all drones in the vicinity of the campus with sophisticated radio frequency technology from companies such as DeDrone (a San Francisco-based aerospace security company).

The gorgeous looking and sounding video, released April 16, shows that the building and landscaping are almost complete, and it is remarkably dense, like it has been there for years. Others will be relieved that the landscaping is done; you couldn't buy a tree in California, Apple was hogging them all. It is interesting how much of it is bumpy terrain with trails rather than lawn; it is incredibly detailed and it is designed for walking. And of course, we can only see the outside of the building; very few people have been allowed in, no architectural critics have reviewed it, and all we know about the inside is that employees are walking into the glass walls.

Duncan Sinfield Video/Video screen capture Duncan Sinfield Video/Video screen capture

We have devoted many pixels to this building over the years; I still believe that it is fundamentally misguided, writing in my first post on it:

Albert Camus said "All great deeds and all great thoughts have a ridiculous beginning. Great works are often born on a street corner or in a restaurant's revolving door". So what is one to say about Apple's proposed new headquarters, a building with no corners and no streets? That is it anti-urban, anti-social, anti-environmental and probably anti-Apple. And, that it could signal the end of Apple as a creative juggernaut.

Duncan Sinfield Video/Video screen capture Duncan Sinfield Video/Video screen capture

But it is also a magnificent work of architecture. I will miss these videos.