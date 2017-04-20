Contemporary cork-clad shed lets musician & seamstress work from backyard

New technologies are changing the way we work -- with ultra-portable laptops, tablets and smartphones in your pocket, work is where you are. It could be anywhere, really, whether that's hot-desking around the office, working out of a café or a co-working space, or working from home, in the kitchen or spare bedroom, or out back, in a dedicated office shed -- something that's grown popular enough in some parts to merit its own moniker: shedworking.

London design firm Surman Weston (previously) created this no-nonsense, yet warm, cork-clad studio in the small backyard of a north London home, serving as the place to work for a musician and a seamstress.

© Wai Ming Ng

Surrounded on three sides by brick, the cork skin will allow the 139-square-foot timber-framed structure to weather well and blend in seamlessly with its surroundings, in addition to providing thermal and sound insulation. These are expanded cork materials harvested from cork-oak trees, which the designers say that "combined with wild-flower roof, helps nestle the building into its organic green surroundings."

© Wai Ming Ng

Inside, a huge skylight occupies the centre of the roof, allowing natural light to pour in, making the birch plywood-clad interior feel warm and open. The hefty, glazed front pocket door slides open and out of sight, bringing the outdoors inside the cozy space. The couple's desks have been built into and cantilevered from the wall, to maximize floor space, while a single vertical window in between serves to demarcate one desk from the other.

© Wai Ming Ng

© Wai Ming Ng

© Wai Ming Ng

Shed offices and studios such as this one may not be big, but this cork-covered gem does make a quite an impression, and thankfully, uses eco-friendly materials too. Everyone needs a room of their own to create, and sometimes, that room may have to be out back. But with a shed like this to work out of, it's definitely a delight to go to work every day. More over at Surman Weston.

