British architects are talking about about embodied carbon

Perhaps people are beginning to get the importance of this issue.

Here's a really interesting interview put together by Edward Bishop for Architects' Journal, titled Why does whole-life carbon matter for architects?

But one of the participants, Hero Bennett of Max Fordham, an environmental engineering firm, nails the message I have been trying to say (at 35 seconds in):

[Embodied carbon] is massive because we've got 12 years to do something about climate change. And what that really means is that embodied carbon is actually more important than operating carbon from the point of view of actually stopping climate change, and architects have a really important role in actually making a difference.

YES. She is certainly my new Hero. She tells me "I've been saying this for years and it feels like people are now finally starting to listen." Anyone who builds anything without taking this into account is really not being serious about dealing with climate change.

Stick around to the end and listen to TreeHugger favourite Anthony Thistleton, who ends the video by saying "architects have a responsibility, as key agents with in the procurement of the building, to do something about it."