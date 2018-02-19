Apple employees keep walking into those gorgeous glass walls at Apple Park

C'mon guys, look where you are going. This is an apple product and you are clearly using it wrong.

After waiting for three hours for a job interview after graduating from University, I got frustrated, stood up and said "I'm leaving, I shouldn't have to sit for three hours!" I then proceeded to walk briskly right into a tempered glass panel beside the door, shattering it. I was not hurt and took off through the opening I had made. It probably wouldn't happen today; the building code here now requires a "continuous opaque strip at least 50mm [2"] wide 1350 mm [4.42'] from the finished floor."

They have a similar rule in California, where the new Apple Park building designed by Foster and Partners has some of the biggest swathes of floor to ceiling glass that have ever been made. The labor code requires that "employees shall be protected against the hazard of walking through glass by barriers or by conspicuous durable markings." But Apple apparently is ignoring it and employees are walking into the glass walls; according to a report on MarketWatch,

The company famous for its innovative design experienced at least two incidents of men walking into glass and causing injuries serious enough to warrant calls for local emergency services in the early days of its new “spaceship” campus, according to documents MarketWatch obtained via a public-records request. Both resulted in minor cuts but did not appear to require hospitalization, the records showed.

Just heard that the first day Apple Park opened, seven people injured themselves by walking straight into the glass doors. And that's just the people who reported it...as they felt physically hurt... — Kenn Durrence (@lockedgrooves) January 20, 2018

According to Bloomberg, employees were sticking post-it notes on the glass, but they were removed “because they detracted from the building’s design.”

Of course, Apple would never put design ahead of function; we were just all holding the iPhone 4 wrong and who needs headphone jacks or USB ports anyway. Clearly the employees are just using the building wrong and should get used to it, like all their customers do.

The rule about visible marking on the glass appears to be in the California labor code rather than the building code, so perhaps the enforcement is different, but I suspect they are busy designing something as we write.

In other Apple Park news, it appears that they are finally installing the anti-drone protection measures that we have been anticipating from the notoriously secretive company. A drone flying over Apple Park mysteriously fell out of the sky and crashed into the roof. Matthew Roberts, who has been videoing construction of the building, was contacted by the drone pilot.

I was happy to oblige, so I took a Phantom 4 Pro out and began searching for it. It was eventually located on the Solar Roof and appeared to be intact for the most part. The drone operator has gotten in touch with Apple and notified them of the drone crash and it remains to be seen, whether the operator will get his crashed drone back.

I suspect that Matthew should be careful and that his drone might be next.