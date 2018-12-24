2018: The year in healthy homes

Or why you shouldn't barbecue indoors.

I just love that image, people smoking and drinking, the men all wearing ties, and barbecuing indoors. How things have changed, as we learn how dangerous particulate pollution really is, worse than all those other pollutants we have been talking about for years, from VOCs to formaldehyde to radon. More in TreeHugger: Tiny particulates may be the biggest killer in your home.

The Gas Council/Promo image The Gas Council/Promo image

We cook with gas at our house; at the time, when we had dirty electricity, it seemed the right thing to do. But now, Shelly L. Miller, environmental engineer and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, recently launched a barrage of tweets linking to research into the effects of gas on indoor air quality; she claims that she "just got annoyed when asked if there was evidence of health effects from gas stoves." Seriously, anyone who reads this will want to rip out their gas range. More in TreeHugger: Piles of peer reviewed research show how bad cooking with gas is for your health

Unsplash/Public Domain Unsplash/Public Domain

Katherine writes about a different kind of particulate.

Where there is food -- or even just traces of it -- bugs will come. As Paul Bello, a professional pest exterminator, told the Huffington Post a few years ago, cockroaches don't need much food to survive, and it might not be only roaches you tempt with your bedside snacking; different kinds of insects are attracted to different kinds of food. More: Why you should never eat in bed

Cork is the healthiest insulation/ Lloyd Alter/ Cork is the healthiest insulation/ Lloyd Alter/ CC BY 2.0

I was not at all surprised to see cork come out on top of this list of the healthiest insulations; what really surprised me is that fiberglass came in second because I have been dissing it for years. I have to change my tune. More in TreeHugger: What's the healthiest insulation?

© Maison Ozenfant/ Le Corbusier © Maison Ozenfant/ Le Corbusier

I may have been wrong here too; turns out that all those big windows are good more than just light. And I have been suggesting that we should have smaller windows that frame a view because we can't afford the heat loss. I suppose it is all about finding the right balance. More in TreeHugger: New study confirms that modernists were right about sunlight – it is the best disinfectant

9 Foundations/Screen capture 9 Foundations/Screen capture

Don't have time to read the entire Well Standard or all of TreeHugger? Here is a good place to start learning about what is important in a healthy building, designed for real estate types with short attention spans. The 9 Foundations of a Healthy Building that are concise and easy to use, responding to complaints like “Your research is very interesting, but I can’t take a scientific paper into my meeting on Monday and convince a building owner or manager to do things differently. I need a short summary.” More in TreeHugger: "9 foundations of a healthy building" is a great start

45 commenters thought I was an idiot for writing this, but I stand by it: attached garages can be deadly, they certainly don't belong in a healthy house, and they are not easy to make energy efficient. Perhaps they are not such a good idea. More in TreeHugger: The attached garage has always been a bad idea

under somebody's kitchen sink/via under somebody's kitchen sink/via