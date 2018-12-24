2018: The year in healthy homes
Or why you shouldn't barbecue indoors.
I just love that image, people smoking and drinking, the men all wearing ties, and barbecuing indoors. How things have changed, as we learn how dangerous particulate pollution really is, worse than all those other pollutants we have been talking about for years, from VOCs to formaldehyde to radon. More in TreeHugger: Tiny particulates may be the biggest killer in your home.
Piles of peer reviewed research show how bad cooking with gas is for your health
Why you should never eat in bed
Katherine writes about a different kind of particulate.
Where there is food -- or even just traces of it -- bugs will come. As Paul Bello, a professional pest exterminator, told the Huffington Post a few years ago, cockroaches don't need much food to survive, and it might not be only roaches you tempt with your bedside snacking; different kinds of insects are attracted to different kinds of food. More: Why you should never eat in bed
What's the healthiest insulation?
New study confirms that modernists were right about sunlight – it is the best disinfectant
"9 foundations of a healthy building" is a great start
Don't have time to read the entire Well Standard or all of TreeHugger? Here is a good place to start learning about what is important in a healthy building, designed for real estate types with short attention spans. The 9 Foundations of a Healthy Building that are concise and easy to use, responding to complaints like “Your research is very interesting, but I can’t take a scientific paper into my meeting on Monday and convince a building owner or manager to do things differently. I need a short summary.” More in TreeHugger: "9 foundations of a healthy building" is a great start
The attached garage has always been a bad idea
45 commenters thought I was an idiot for writing this, but I stand by it: attached garages can be deadly, they certainly don't belong in a healthy house, and they are not easy to make energy efficient. Perhaps they are not such a good idea. More in TreeHugger: The attached garage has always been a bad idea