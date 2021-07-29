Couple's Unique Tiny House Features Collapsible Ladder and Steam Room

Getting a tiny home built can be a stressful process: brainstorming different design ideas, deciding whether you're doing it yourself or selecting a suitable builder out of the many that are now in business, as well as finding a good place to park your tiny house when you're not traveling with it. Oh, and on top of that, there's the all-important process of decluttering and downsizing, so everything essential will fit in. All in all, these are pretty run-of-the-mill considerations when it comes to embarking on the tiny lifestyle.

But sometimes, the process can be completely derailed, as it did with Lindsay and Eric Wood's tiny house. Back in 2017, after deciding that they wanted to stop renting and start owning something of their own, the California-based couple hired a Utah-based tiny house builder to construct their dream tiny home.

Unfortunately, the builder went bust not long after the couple had shelled out $65,000, leaving them with a partially finished structure that they then had to go pick up. Determined to "make lemonade out of lemons," the couple ended up completing the house themselves instead. After eight months of work, they now have a marvelous tiny house, fully equipped with clever space-saving furniture, a "crawl-in" closet, an office, and a large bathroom with a steam shower!

Check out the walkthrough from Tiny Home Tours:

Stretching out 33 feet long, the exterior of the Woods' gooseneck tiny house has been done with a combination of durable standing seam metal cladding and wood. The couple wanted to run some full-sized appliances, toaster oven, kettle, and air conditioning, so they went all-in for a 1.3-kilowatt solar power system, with a lithium battery pack and inverter. For this part, they recommend not doing it yourself but hiring a specialist who knows what they are doing—not just any old electrician.

Inside, the home's spacious 11-foot-tall space is split into different zones. First, we have the kitchen arranged along one wall, and it includes a full-sized refrigerator, propane stovetop with vented range hood, toaster oven, all on a countertop that Lindsay cut herself in order to fit a large undermount sink, as well as cabinets and open shelving for storage.

Above the cabinets, the couple installed yet another long shelf, which is populated by baskets that are attached to the wall with carabiners when the house is in motion. When it's stationary, the baskets can be unhooked and brought down.

Right across from the kitchen is this intriguing set of nested folding tables. The smaller folding table functions as a work table or dining table for two, while the larger folding table can seat extra dinner guests if needed.

At one end of the house is the cozy living room, which is tucked under the couple's sleeping loft, and measures about 6 feet 7 inches in height.

In order to get up into the loft, the couple uses this neat collapsible ladder, which can fold up quite flat thanks to its smart hinged design.

At the top of the ladder, there's even a convenient integrated handle to make it even more secure.

The sleeping loft has enough space to sit up in bed, in addition to DIY Shou Sugi Ban shelving, and two egress windows.

Back downstairs, we come into the luxurious bathroom, which features a space-saving angled footprint. The couple opted for a sink vanity with pull-out drawers and a composting toilet. There's also a full-sized bathtub with a rain shower here, plus it also functions as a steam room.

Just beyond the bathroom, there's a small flight of stairs leading up to the gooseneck portion of the home. The couple added a woven rope handrail, which saves some space in this rather narrow passage.

Past the sliding door, we have what was once an extra bedroom, which the pair have now converted into an office space, decked out with some reclaimed pallet wood for cabinets and a desk.

The couple also turned the leftover space above the bathroom into what they call a "crawl-in closet," which has space to hang clothes, as well as to place their combination washer-dryer. Just above the gooseneck, we have the access door leading up to the roof.

In the end, the couple had to spend about $105,000 in total for their RV-certified home (including the initial payment they made to the now-defunct builder). To help others who might be confused about choosing the right builder or the right materials, the couple is now offering consulting services, with the aim of educating and empowering those who are interested in the tiny lifestyle.

You can find them via their website, Experience Tiny Homes, and Instagram.