Holiday Gift Picks That Help the Ocean

2020 is a year like no other, and I believe it’s a great time to try shopping a little differently. Instead of purchasing gifts from the big name companies and e-commerce stores, it’s the perfect opportunity to support the smaller companies … the ones who put love and care into the creation of their products. The companies whose mission is a sustainable one, and that are focused on offering products that give back and are good for the planet.

So, let’s say "goodbye" to non-sustainable products this holiday season and "hello" to earth-friendly alternatives ... good for you, your loved ones, and the planet.

Here are some of my top eco-friendly picks from Free the Ocean for this holiday season – and best yet, each purchase funds the removal of plastic from the ocean and coastlines.

Free the Ocean

Just one dishcloth replaces 17 rolls of paper towels and they come in all sorts of fun holiday designs!

Buy at Free the Ocean ($7): Each purchase of a dishcloth funds the removal of 10 pieces of plastic from the ocean and coastlines.

Free the Ocean

Chemical-free and plastic-free holiday scents … now that’s a reason to celebrate.

Buy at Free the Ocean ($6 and up): Each purchase of a holiday candle funds the removal of 10 pieces of plastic from the ocean and coastlines.

Free the Ocean

Packaged in 100% pcw recycled paperboard, and specially formulated into a savory array of 5 scented flavors, these lip therapy balms are candy for your lips.

Buy at Free the Ocean ($8): Each purchase of a lip balm funds the removal of 10 pieces of plastic from the ocean and coastlines. BONUS: A baby sea turtle is saved for every lip balm purchased (a set of five = five baby turtles saved!).

Free the Ocean

These socks are made from recycled textile scraps and fabrics, combined with responsibly sourced yarns, to create the most stylish, comfortable basics.

Buy at Free the Ocean ($14): Each purchase of a pair of socks funds the removal of 10 pieces of plastic from the ocean and coastlines.

Free the Ocean

Put a fork in single-use plastic waste. This compact set of stainless steel silverware keeps a slim profile, while the silicone carrying case helps things stay clean in transit.

Buy at Free the Ocean ($20): Each purchase of this utensil set funds the removal of 20 pieces of plastic from the ocean and coastlines.

Free the Ocean

Follow Julia Rothman’s inquisitive mind and perceptive eye along shorelines, across the open ocean, and below the waves for an artistic exploration of the watery universe.

Buy at Free the Ocean ($18): Each purchase of this book funds the removal of 10 pieces of plastic from the ocean and coastlines.

Free the Ocean

With a classic and simple design, these sustainably made bamboo food and water bowls sit comfortably in any home.

Buy at Free the Ocean ($10): Each purchase of this bowl funds the removal of 10 pieces of plastic from the ocean and coastlines.

More by Mimi Ausland: Answer a Trivia Question, Help Save the Ocean