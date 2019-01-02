I tried using a zero waste kit

Reusable containers, straws and utensils are making a comeback.



A week or two ago, a company sent me their {Zero} Waste Kit. I'm always kicking myself for not having some reusable essentials around, so I figured I'd give it a go.

The kit came with a jar, two produce bags, a metal straw, a straw cleaner, and a napkin.

© Ilana Strauss © Ilana Strauss

The design was on par, and the straw was great. I've used metal reusable straws before, but this was definitely the most comfortable one, since the mouthpiece is soft. The straw cleaner was thoughtful.

Cloth bags are always handy, but these ones that came with the kit are too small for groceries. I could see them being useful for an apple or two though, or a few pastries. The wood spoon-fork was double-sided, a space-saving touch. I can't see myself hanging things in the napkin's pouch, but it might be useful for camping or something.

© Ilana Strauss © Ilana Strauss

The top of the jar is lined with cork, meaning it doesn't have BPA like regular mason jars. Personally, I don't need another Mason jar, and I've never wished I had one on the go. I guess I could ask for a restaurant to put soda in one of those rather than a styrofoam cup? Glass isn't all that great for coffee or tea though, which is mostly what I order. But if you don't already have a Mason jar, this is a solid one.

© Ilana Strauss © Ilana Strauss

It's a pretty bulky container for a fork and a couple of small pouches. The Kickstarter charges $50 for this stuff, which seems high. Although the plan might be to bring down prices once this transitions from Kickstarter to business. People have already pledged $29,383 for these kits, so many people must be finding them useful.

If you're trying to decrease your waste, you might be better off using materials you have rather than buying new ones (I might just throw some silverware and a metal straw into a tote bag and call it a day). At the same time, if you're new to no-waste living, or want to give someone a visually-appealing gift, this is a nice starter kit.