Get Ready for a Plastic-Free Holiday Season

In support of Free the Ocean's mission to clean up the ocean and reduce plastic use, each month we feature products from their plastic-free shop. (Note: We do not make any money from these recommendations.)

The holiday season is just around the corner. Many people are starting to think about decorating their homes, buying and wrapping presents, and hosting people for festive get-togethers.

The best option, of course, is to use what you already have or to make your own decorations and gifts from scratch, but if you must make some purchases, it's good to do so from a responsible, eco-friendly retailer. One such option is Free the Ocean's plastic-free online shop, which offers a range of holiday-themed items.

Today we'd like to highlight some of the items in three categories—ornaments for your Christmas tree, gift-wrapping supplies, and candles.

Ornaments

You can't have a beautiful Christmas tree without ornaments! These would make great stocking stuffers which, in turn, will be used by the recipient for years to come. Give as a memorable hosting gift when visiting someone's home or add as a decorative element to a wrapped present.

These adorable felted animals are handmade in Nepal from 100% sustainably-sourced New Zealand sheep's wool. They are certified by Fairtrade International and entirely biodegradable, should they ever reach their end of life.



Consider these colorful and quirky recycled paper ornaments made in Vietnam from old newspapers and magazines. They may appear simple, yet are intricate when examined more closely. They come in a range of shapes, including a tree, dove, star, and more.

These paper-based ornaments contain seeds and growing medium that, when planted, will sprout into either poinsettia, spruce, or peppermint cosmos plants. It's a fun way to do a post-holiday planting activity, and you'll see results within three weeks.

Gift-Wrapping Supplies

Conventional wrapping paper comes with a whole lot of problems, but this beautiful reversible paper is both recycled and recyclable/compostable. It's premium newsprint with soy-based inks and made in the U.S. It's definitely the kind of paper you'll want to open with care in order to reuse.

Add some of this Natural Cotton Curling Ribbon for extra flair. It comes from a ribbon factory that uses water-based dyes and natural fiber cotton yarn that is entirely grown and dyed in the United States. Available in red and green.

Candles

It doesn't feel like a cozy winter's night without a candle or two burning in the background. The Roland Pine Soy Candle Votive Set contains three votives made from U.S.-sourced soy wax and cotton wicks, and is free from parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals, and dyes. It's vegan, never tested on animals, and made in the U.S.

Somewhat larger 9-ounce Holiday Soy Candles come in a glass mason jar and burn for 40+ hours. The cotton wick is free from lead or zinc, and the soy wax is vegan, non-GMO, and kosher. Made in the U.S., these candles have no phthalates and are cruelty-free.

