Genesis’ First Electric Car Is Arriving in the U.S. Next Year

The Hyundai Group has been on a roll lately in the electric vehicle (EV) space with the recent introduction of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 electric crossovers. Now the Genesis brand has unveiled the GV60 EV, which is based on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as the Ioniq 5 and EV6. The vehicle is expected to debut in the U.S. market next year.

The GV60 is also the second Genesis EV, following the introduction of the Electrified G80. But unlike the G80, the GV60 is only available with an electric powertrain.

The Genesis GV60 is smaller than the brand’s other crossovers, like the GV70 and GV80, but it features many of the same styling cues as the larger models. Its quad headlights and taillights are similar to what you’ll find on the GV70 and GV80. In many ways, the GV60 looks sportier than the brand’s other crossovers, due to its low ride height and sleek coupe-like roofline. It also features neat electric door handles that automatically extend when you approach the vehicle.

Inside the GV60’s interior is modern and luxurious thanks to the brand’s interior design language called “Beauty of White Space.” The blue interior option looks like it comes straight out of the brand’s more expensive models and in front of the driver, there’s a digital gauge cluster that’s connected to the infotainment system. One other cool tech feature is the digital side-view mirrors that replace traditional mirrors. A small screen on each A-pillar displays the view from the sides of the GV60.

The GV60 will have digital side-view mirrors. Genesis

In the center console, there’s an electronic gear selector that Genesis calls the Crystal Sphere. Genesis said in a statement that the Crystal Sphere not only informs drivers when the vehicle is ready to drive, but it also “becomes the vehicle’s mood lights, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience.” When the driver is ready to go, the sphere rotates and a gear selector appears so the driver can select from Park, Reverse, Neutral, and Drive.

Genesis has not shared any specs for the GV60, but it’s expected that it will have the same electric powertrain as the Ioniq 5 and EV6. If it does, it will be powered by a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack located between the axles and be offered in single and dual-motor versions. To compare, the Ioniq 5 has 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque with the single motor, while the dual-motor version has 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. We’ll have to wait and see if the GV60 gets the same 576 horsepower all-wheel-drive version as the EV6.

We can also expect the GV60 to have a driving range of around 300 miles and with its 800-volt electrical system, it can be recharged using a 350-kilowatt fast charger. The Ioniq 5 can be recharged from 10% to 80% in only 18 minutes, which should be the same time that the GV60 will take to recharge.

The GV60 will not be the only electric Genesis crossover, since the brand has also confirmed that it will introduce the Electrified GV70. The Genesis GV60 is expected to arrive in the U.S. in 2022, which will be followed by the Electrified GV70 around 2023.

“The GV60, Genesis' first on a dedicated electric platform, will provide a totally new experience as a luxury electric vehicle based on our unique brand identity and will also benefit from our unique customer focused offering where service comes before sales”, stated Dominique Boesch, Managing Director for Genesis Motor Europe.

When the Genesis GV60 arrives next year, it will rival other luxury electric crossovers, like the Audi Q4 e-Tron, Volvo C40, and the Tesla Model Y. Genesis has not announced the pricing for the GV60.

