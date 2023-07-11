News Home & Design What an Hour of Gardening Does to Your Body Beyond the fruits (and flowers and vegetables) of your labor, the perks of working in the dirt go far beyond the harvest. By Melissa Breyer Melissa Breyer Editorial Director Hunter College F.I.T., State University of New York Cornell University Melissa Breyer is Treehugger’s editorial director. She is a sustainability expert and author whose work has been published by the New York Times and National Geographic, among others. Learn about our editorial process Published July 11, 2023 12:28PM EDT Anna Mardo / Getty Images News Environment Business & Policy Science Animals Home & Design Current Events Treehugger Voices News Archive You know how it's illogical that people take escalators and elevators and then go to the gym to use the stair machine? The same could be said for people who go to the supermarket for produce and then go to the gym to workout. Why not just combine the two and do some work in the garden? As anyone who has spent time gardening knows, it takes some effort. Even though we have been known to promote "lazivore" no-dig gardening and usually advocate for not raking the leaves, there is still plenty of activity to be had and plenty of benefits gleaned from gardening. Gardening is Moderate-Intensity Exercise According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), moderate-intensity level activity for 2.5 hours each week can reduce the risk for obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, heart disease, stroke, depression, colon cancer, and premature death. The CDC considers gardening a moderate-intensity level activity—meaning that gardening goes toward that 2.5-hour goal. Furthermore, people who garden for their moderate-intensity exercise are more likely to exercise 40 to 50 minutes longer on average than those that choose activities like walking or biking. An Hour’s Worth of Gardening If you are someone who pays attention to calories, here's how many you can expect to burn per hour. (Note that this is an average and will vary slightly based on age, weight, etc.) Heavy landscaping: 400-600 calories per hourRaking the leaves: 350-450 calories per hourClearing the garden: 400 calories per hourMowing the lawn: 250 - 350 calories per hourWeeding: 200-400 calories per hourPlanting flowers: 200-400 calories per hourWatering: 120 calories per hour Listen to Your Body Despite the myriad benefits of gardening, there are risks too. Be careful of straining yourself, watch out for too much sun, stay hydrated, etc. And remember that it's always prudent to talk to your health care provider before starting a new activity. Other Benefits of Gardening Terry Vine / Getty Images Horticultural therapy—the practice of using gardens, plants, and horticultural activity to relieve physical and mental symptoms—is fully backed by science. Among numerous studies examining the health benefits of gardening, here are just a few. Decreased Dementia Risk One 2006 study from St. Vincent's Hospital in Darlinghurst, Australia, set out to identify risk factors for dementia in an elderly Australian cohort. The researchers tracked more than 2,800 people over the age of 60 for 16 years and found that physical activity, particularly gardening, could reduce the incidence of dementia. Specifically, they concluded that gardening could lower the risk of dementia by 36 percent. Stress Relief A Dutch study published in the Journal of Health Psychology found that gardening and reading each led to decreases in cortisol after a stressful task, but decreases were significantly stronger in the gardening group. Additionally, reported positive mood was fully restored after gardening but further deteriorated during reading. How a Garden Can Help You Feel Better A Wide Range of Health Outcomes A 2017 meta-analysis "provided robust evidence for the positive effects of gardening on health," according to its authors. Overall, the results suggest that participating in gardening activities has a significant positive impact on health. As the authors concluded: "The positive association with gardening was observed for a wide range of health outcomes, such as reductions in depression and anxiety symptoms, stress, mood disturbance, and BMI, as well as increases in quality of life, sense of community, physical activity levels, and cognitive function." Money Savings & Sustainability Perks rbkomar / Getty Images And lest we forget the other perks of working in the dirt as well, including: • Saving money on produce• Saving money on a gym membership• Conserving resources used in going to the gym• Saving resources used for producing, packaging, and shipping commercial produce• Ensuring your supply of inexpensive organic fruit and vegetables• Providing habitat for wildlife and especially pollinators Of course, this is all provided that you have a bit of earth to call your own. If not, consider joining a community garden or volunteering at a park or public clean up. My 7 Best Ideas for a Community Garden View Article Sources Centers for Disease Control: Benefits of Physical Activity Michigan State University: What are the physical and mental benefits of gardening? WebMD: Everyday Calorie Burners Simons LA, Simons J, McCallum J, Friedlander Y. Lifestyle factors and risk of dementia: Dubbo Study of the elderly. 