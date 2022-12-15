In support of Free the Ocean's mission to clean up the ocean and reduce plastic use, each month we feature a product from their plastic-free shop. (Note: We do not make any money from these recommendations.)

If you are looking for some affordable last-minute Christmas gifts that also happen to be plastic-free, you may want to check out Free the Ocean's online store. It has a section called "Gifts Under $10" with 60+ options for cute, small presents and stocking stuffers that are sure to please.

For anyone who's ever tried to cut back on their plastic consumption, it's a familiar and ongoing challenge. But Free the Ocean makes this easier not only by offering its respected stamp of approval on specific items, but also by funding the removal of 10 pieces of plastic from the ocean for every item purchased.

From the website: "We work with amazing nonprofit organizations who are actively removing and repurposing plastic from our ocean and coastlines, helping create a healthier planet for every product sold."

So, the benefit goes above and beyond simply avoiding buying new plastic. Free the Ocean estimates that more than 1.6 million pieces of plastic have been removed so far, thanks to store purchases. Carbon neutral shipping sweetens the deal further.

Free the Ocean's founder Mimi Ausland tells Treehugger that some of the store's top sellers are featured in the under-$10 category, such as reusable Swedish dishcloths in winter styles, lip therapy balms, toothpaste tabs, dog treat super snacks, and seedling cards. She also points out some notable new additions to the lineup that include biodegradable bandage strips for kids in fun lion or unicorn designs, a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner bar gift set, natural cotton curling ribbon, and apothecary tin candles.

While we are proponents of shopping locally whenever possible, it's not always feasible, and that's when online stores like this one serve a valuable purpose.

Ausland says, "In our Gifts Under $10 Collection, we have rounded up some of our favorite affordable plastic-free products that give back. From felt ornaments, to bar soaps, and reusable Swedish dishcloths, every product you purchase at FTO funds the removal of plastic from the ocean. We hope you love these sustainable stocking stuffers for the whole family."

If you place an order with standard shipping by Dec. 15, you'll be able to receive items by Christmas.