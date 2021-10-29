What Are Your Favorite Eco-Friendly Food and Drink Items?

There’s a funny thing about food in the modern world. The global food system makes a significant contribution to climate change; while climate change has a potentially tremendous impact on food production.

The food system creates greenhouse gas emissions from field to landfill; from agricultural production to processing, distribution, sales, home cooking, and waste. It also gives rise to other catastrophic situations, like biodiversity loss, water issues, and pollution. All of which puts tremendous strain on actually producing more food

Since food is good for humans, addressing the food system’s problems seems like a prudent move.

While it would be great if every food and beverage maker on the planet decided to heed the call of sustainability, we’re not quite there yet. Not even close! But by supporting those who do, we can help move the needle by engaging in a healthier food system and minimizing our food footprints.

And so with that in mind, Treehugger is announcing our Best of Green Awards for eco-friendly food and drink items. To help us home in on the best of the best, we are teaming up with a trio of our sister sites: Serious Eats, The Spruce Eats, and Liquor.com. All that expertise!

We are looking for items that shine in one or more of the following ways:

They are plastic-free, refillable, made using water responsibly, made using sustainable agriculture, made using renewable energy, address food waste, plant-based, cruelty-free, support biodiversity, help one to eat and drink more sustainably, and more.

And here’s where you come in; we want to hear about your favorite items that belong to one of these categories:

Spirits

Beer + Wine

Other Beverages

Pantry Staples

Perishables

Condiments

Subscriptions + Meal Delivery

Bar + Kitchen Tools

Drink Guides + Cookbooks

Non-Profits

If you have a nomination, feel free to leave it in a comment here or on any of our social media accounts. Alternatively, drop us an email at contact@treehugger.com with "Best of Green Food and Drink Awards Nominations" in the subject line. We will be announcing the winners in mid-November. Cheers!

