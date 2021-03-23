What Are Your Favorite Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products?

Back when green cleaning products first hit the market, they were often met with skepticism. People had become so accustomed to the strength of synthetic chemicals that many questioned if something made from natural ingredients could ever compete with the powers of modern science.

Fast forward a few decades and we are awash with housekeeping products with an array of eco-friendly claims. And time has proven that many of these really work! Despite those early hesitations, the market for global household green cleaning products is expected to reach $27.83 billion by the end of 2024. We now have an abundance of products from which to choose.

But which ones are the pick of the bunch? Which ones work the hardest and are indeed eco-friendly, and which ones don't meet their claims? This is where Treehugger's Best of Green Awards for Green Cleaning come into play – to determine which products are the best ones out there.

To help us find the answers, we are partnering with The Spruce, one of the top home and lifestyle websites on the internet. Combining the sustainability authority of Treehugger with the home expertise of The Spruce, the Best of Green Awards for Green Cleaning will honor products that earn praise for both their eco-friendliness and efficacy. Using a panel of experts, we will test and assess the best products on the market, paying attention to ingredient lists, packaging, and how well a product lives up to its claims.

We will be selecting winners in 10 categories:

Dishes Laundry Furniture Toilets Surfaces + Floors Air Pets All-Purpose Organization + Storage Brands + Innovators

And now we want to hear from you – nominations are open to the public to help us find the best. What are your favorite products? We are looking for contenders that are non-toxic but clean like a demon, that come packaged smartly without excessive waste, that can be used without harming people or the planet.

Leave a comment below letting us know the name(s) and a brief description of why you are nominating them, and we will do the rest. Look for the winners to be announced around Earth Day – and thank you for your input!