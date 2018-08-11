Get ready for Peak Perseid Meteor Shower

There is no moon this year so it might be spectacular; here's how to get the most out of it.

Meteor showers happen on a regular basis all year round, but there is nothing like the Perseids. Every year, the Earth moves through the trail of debris that follows the comet Swift-Tuttle and puts on a show of what are inaccurately called shooting stars. For us, it is a family tradition.

In these days of such short attention spans, the Perseids are a fun family event; on a good night you can see one per minute. The Perseids are reliable and happen at a time of year when the weather is nice.

This year should be a very good show; it’s a new moon so the sky will be really dark if you can get out of town to a really dark sky site. Sky and Telescope’s editor tells CNN that “the moonless sky this year means the viewing will be excellent, and the shower's predicted peak is timed especially well for North America.”

The meteor shower is called the Perseids because they seem to radiate from the constellation Perseus, in the Northeast sky. (see a Sky and Telescope sky map here). But they are all over the sky, they just seem to all come from that point.

How to watch the Perseids

Find the darkest spot you can find, preferably out of town. I think there should be municipal announcements to turn off outside lights, especially around parks, to make it easier for people in cities to really enjoy this too. Perhaps ban cars for the night to eliminate all those headlights. (I am down for any reason to ban cars, and this is a good one!) NASA says you will see about three times as many meteors in a dark sky.

Find a spot with as good a view as you can get to the Northeast. If you cannot, don’t worry too much; they are all over the sky, you just might not see as many.

Get comfy; bring a lawn chair. We are at a cabin in Canada and go out on the dock with cushions and sleeping bags.

Don’t get too comfy; I have fallen asleep under the stars many times.

Give yourself half an hour to let your eyes adjust. This is important. It is why you absolutely unconditionally, no excuses, YOU MUST LEAVE YOUR PHONE far away. This is increasingly hard for people; the idea of just lying on the ground staring at the sky for an event that happens about once a minute, the time it takes to scan 30 tweets, now seems foreign to me.

Just glancing at your phone sets your eyes back to zero when it comes to adjusting to the dark. Some sites suggest you bring your camera to try and get some time lapse videos, but this is not an Instagram moment. It won’t work and will ruin your evening. Don’t do it.

If you're watching tonight's meteor shower, this is an amazing graphic to see where they came from. https://t.co/8ASn40GnBM — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) August 11, 2018

Fun with the kids

Much depends on the kids. Do you stay up and start early? There are meteors as early as ten at night, but the sky is not totally dark. Spouse and TreeHugger emeritus Kelly reminds me that we tried setting the alarm clock for 1:00 AM and our son, a solid sleeper, would just refuse to wake up, and complained the next morning “MOM! you were supposed to wake me up!” We were all on a four foot wide dock and neighbours would learn it was a Perseid night when they could hear all over the lake “HE TOOK MY SPACE” or “SHE STOLE MY PILLOW!”

Keep it basic. Forget coffee, treats, things you need a light to see. We tried cocoa one cool night and it all got spilled and we were turning on lights to find out who got soaked and it was a mess.

It is all about relaxing and looking at the sky. We made it a challenge; everyone has to count how many they see, and who ever sees the most wins.

Sometimes they are little and seem to be gone in a millisecond; other times they streak across the entire sky and seem to hang for seconds. Sometimes it seems like you have been sitting for half an hour seeing nothing; other times they seem to be popping out everywhere like fireworks. This can be hard on the kids; Instead of outbursts of meteors, we often got outbursts of whining about how few meteors there actually were. It’s totally random, but it is totally fun.

So grab a pillow, a blanket and the family and look up at the sky on Saturday through Monday night. (the peak is Sunday night through Monday morning but all will be good) and take the advice we quoted a few years ago from EarthSky: