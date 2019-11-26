Cork bath toys are a great alternative to soft plastic ones

They're non-toxic, waterproof, and cute.

Bath time is a joyful time for kids, especially when it involves fun toys. But all too often the toys are made of soft squeezable plastics, which can expose kids to hormone-disrupting chemicals. The toys also get moldy, as they fill with water and are nearly impossible to dry, and they cannot be recycled when it's time to throw them out.

There could, however, be a better way to do bath time. A company in New York City has come up with a clever alternative – bath toys made from cork. A Kickstarter campaign has just launched that shows off the preliminary designs of four cute sea creatures (turtle, whale, shark, crab) and a yellow submarine that measure between 5 and 7 inches in length.

"Cork is produced from the bark of Quercus suber, better known as a cork oak tree. It is an astonishing tree, very long-lived and with an enormous capacity for regeneration. Cork trees are not harmed during harvesting, making cork a perfectly sustainable and environmentally friendly product. It also makes it ideal for bath toys."

Product designer Nick Cox explained in a press release that cork is a perfect material for bath toys, with its natural resistance to fungus and mold. It is non-toxic and floats in the water:

Kids can chew on cork toys without fear of ingesting toxic chemicals. The cork is extremely durable and can withstand prolonged exposure to water; in fact, it is waterproof and will not rot or degrade over time, and it dries fully between baths.

These are a great alternative to soft bath toys that I expect will do well. You can support the campaign and order your set now by visiting the Kickstarter page here.