Young people take to the streets around the world in the #strike4climate

Lloyd Alter
Lloyd Alter lloydalter
March 15, 2019
Paris
© CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images/ March 15 in Paris

We recently wrote Get ready for a serious wave of climate activism as students take to the streets. Today, March 15, it is happening, and politicians eating hamburgers in Washington or hanging out with the yellow vests in Canada should have a close look, because it's big and it's coming your way. It's as real as climate change. Turn down your sound; this is loud. We will be adding to this all day.

UPDATE 2:10 PM EDT: climate strike wave hits North America.

Montreal

St. Paul


London

Brussels

Madrid© OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images/ Madrid March 15

Dublin

Stockholm

Heidelburg

Paris© THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images/ Paris March 15

Capetown

Verona

Rome

Venice

Greta in Stockholm© HENRIK MONTGOMERY/AFP/Getty Images/ Greta Thunberg in Stockholm, March 15

Berlin

Vienna

Torino (I think)

Helsinki

Wellington

Boston

New York City

Toronto. Sigh

And wow, these scenes from around the world are just amazing.

