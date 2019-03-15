Young people take to the streets around the world in the #strike4climate
We recently wrote Get ready for a serious wave of climate activism as students take to the streets. Today, March 15, it is happening, and politicians eating hamburgers in Washington or hanging out with the yellow vests in Canada should have a close look, because it's big and it's coming your way. It's as real as climate change. Turn down your sound; this is loud. We will be adding to this all day.
UPDATE 2:10 PM EDT: climate strike wave hits North America.
Montreal
staging area for #ClimateStrike in #Montreal ! pic.twitter.com/0FQa0u42v9— Laurence Blandford (@lblandford) March 15, 2019
St. Paul
There's got to be at least 1,000 people here in St Paul MN. The atmosphere of the crowd is electric.#climatestrike pic.twitter.com/vQuV3JpO3x— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 15, 2019
London
"Police tried to close the entrance to The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace but they just keep on coming... #ExtinctionRebellion #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate", @LdnRebellion.#YouthStrike4Climate #FridaysForFuture @Strike4Youth @UKSCN1 @ukyccpic.twitter.com/kmfmj5YSdR— Extinction Rebellion ⌛️ (@ExtinctionR) March 15, 2019
This march in London is historic. Young people are political and we’re taking a stand. #schoolstrike4climate #fridaysforfuture pic.twitter.com/KE7wVI1Hfu— Hasan Patel 🌹 (@CorbynistaTeen) March 15, 2019
Brussels
Our house is on fire.🔥🌍🔥 #Brussels #ClimateStrike today is bigger than ever before, loud & colorful. 🎨👪🎵🎶☔🌈 Politicians, do you hear us at last? When will you start to listen to #science & #students & #ActOnClimate? #FridaysForFuture #SchoolsStrike4Climate @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/6BG677gFPI— Maria Green (@MariaHennaG) March 15, 2019
Over 35,000 people have marched for the climate today in Brussels.— Transport & Environment (@transenv) March 15, 2019
Some media reported it as a youth movement. If you were there you know this was an intergenerational action.
Because the climate crisis is everyone's business.#FridaysForFuture #Climatestrike #Climatechange pic.twitter.com/cfPJAL0s3W
Dublin
Holy mackerel, there are THOUSANDS of people here already, fantastic turnout in Dublin for #FridaysforFuture #schoolstrike #ActOnClimate #climatebreakdown pic.twitter.com/Y94rECkjGZ— John Gibbons (@think_or_swim) March 15, 2019
And they’re still coming. #FridaysForFuture #schoolstrike4climate #dublin pic.twitter.com/042eY0rs20— emma o kelly (@emma_okelly) March 15, 2019
Stockholm
Supporting @GretaThunberg in #Stockholm with many others! Future can be better! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #shoolstrike pic.twitter.com/b9qvGfjD80— Esa Nikunen (@EsaNikunen) March 15, 2019
#climatestrike #FridaysForFuture— Håkan Ottosson 🇸🇪 (@HakanEpi) March 15, 2019
Stockholm today pic.twitter.com/oi0jkonPxd
Heidelburg
#FridaysForFuture Climate strike in Heidelberg today. pic.twitter.com/vVZ6MliuKj— Charlotte Boys (@charlotte_boys) March 15, 2019
Capetown
Cape Town’s #SchoolStrike4Climate outside Parliament this afternoon. 🌍✊🌿📢⛰#FridaysForFuture #climatestrike pic.twitter.com/q6DBYez59u— Jo Jackson (@jojacks0n) March 15, 2019
Verona
@GretaThunberg Verona is with you and with the Earth #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #climatechange #Verona pic.twitter.com/a9VhVJrdTH— Alberto (@Albyfiorini99) March 15, 2019
Rome
Thousands of students striking for their future in Rome #FridaysforFuture pic.twitter.com/UKjhKhrAm1— Fabio Tittarelli (@FabioTittarelli) March 15, 2019
Venice
Can't see the beginning can't see the end, 1000s of young people in Venice, Italy, a city that might be underwater soon! Politicians, instead of just saying how nice it is to se so many young people protest do something real! Enact laws! Enact change!#FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/lvwZOiks33— Alessandro (@Alederossi99) March 15, 2019
Berlin
25.000 students flooded the streets of #Berlin today to demand #climatejustice! You‘re unstoppable, @FFF_Berlin! ✊💚 #FridaysForFuture #SchoolsStrike4Climate @FridayForFuture @Luisamneubauer @linus_steinmetz @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/UtFhWk3fqa— Lisa Göldner (@lisagoeldner) March 15, 2019
Vienna
Vienna, you are awesome! 30.000 pupils are protesting against #ClimateChange. #FridaysForFuture #ViennaForFuture #Klimastreik @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/xvo9Sz8G16— Günter Exel (@guenterexel) March 15, 2019
Ten thousands on climate strike in Vienna. #fridaysforfuture #ViennaForFuture pic.twitter.com/7gfYUFINQz— Oliver Spies (@oliverbspies) March 15, 2019
Torino (I think)
@GretaThunberg this is Italy Greta!!! #FridaysForFuture ✌️🌳 pic.twitter.com/QfDNUfjEh0— Alessandro Gassmann 🌳 (@GassmanGassmann) March 15, 2019
@GretaThunberg #FridaysForFuture— Filippo Barbera (@FilBarbera) March 15, 2019
The Sky over Torino pic.twitter.com/XWr0M3uQXQ
Helsinki
So much people in Helsinki! #FridaysForFuture #ilmastolakko #climatestrike pic.twitter.com/FEvUSK0okO— Olli-Pekka Paasivirta 🇪🇺 (@OPPaasivirta) March 15, 2019
i unfortunately had to miss #FridaysForFuture at home (in sweden), but i caught this huge protest in helsinki, finland! @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/cV5Y0PtdK8— lukas is seeing bts 🗺 (@gaysobi) March 15, 2019
Wellington
Today in Wellington, our #climatestrike warriors are taking a stand in front of Parliament House with a message - we are not drowning, we are fighting!#FridaysForFuture #FossilFree #Strike4Climate pic.twitter.com/a4avS0CDiJ— 350 Pacific (@350Pacific) March 14, 2019
Boston
Inspired by these planet protectors in Boston today! #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/hFnu7wFl3L— New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) March 15, 2019
New York City
Today I'm at the #ClimateStrike in New York City at Columbia University, inspired by the energy of the student leaders. #YouthClimateStrike @sunrisemvmt pic.twitter.com/Ckk6sNCpBs— Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) March 15, 2019
Just one group of the many, many groups of New York City students streaming towards City Hall for the #ClimateStrike rally. pic.twitter.com/ltErsMqyZT— Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) March 15, 2019
Toronto. Sigh
YES! #ClimateAction needs to happen. What are YOU doing to #takeaction? #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture #toronto pic.twitter.com/6QhiLH2WM2— DanaD (@decentwords) March 15, 2019