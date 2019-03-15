Young people take to the streets around the world in the #strike4climate

We recently wrote Get ready for a serious wave of climate activism as students take to the streets. Today, March 15, it is happening, and politicians eating hamburgers in Washington or hanging out with the yellow vests in Canada should have a close look, because it's big and it's coming your way. It's as real as climate change. Turn down your sound; this is loud. We will be adding to this all day.

UPDATE 2:10 PM EDT: climate strike wave hits North America.

Montreal



St. Paul

There's got to be at least 1,000 people here in St Paul MN. The atmosphere of the crowd is electric.#climatestrike pic.twitter.com/vQuV3JpO3x — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 15, 2019

London

This march in London is historic. Young people are political and we’re taking a stand. #schoolstrike4climate #fridaysforfuture pic.twitter.com/KE7wVI1Hfu — Hasan Patel 🌹 (@CorbynistaTeen) March 15, 2019

Brussels

Over 35,000 people have marched for the climate today in Brussels.



Some media reported it as a youth movement. If you were there you know this was an intergenerational action.



Because the climate crisis is everyone's business.#FridaysForFuture #Climatestrike #Climatechange pic.twitter.com/cfPJAL0s3W — Transport & Environment (@transenv) March 15, 2019

© OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images/ Madrid March 15 © OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images/ Madrid March 15

Dublin

Stockholm

Heidelburg

© THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images/ Paris March 15 © THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images/ Paris March 15

Capetown

Verona

Rome

Thousands of students striking for their future in Rome #FridaysforFuture pic.twitter.com/UKjhKhrAm1 — Fabio Tittarelli (@FabioTittarelli) March 15, 2019

Venice

Can't see the beginning can't see the end, 1000s of young people in Venice, Italy, a city that might be underwater soon! Politicians, instead of just saying how nice it is to se so many young people protest do something real! Enact laws! Enact change!#FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/lvwZOiks33 — Alessandro (@Alederossi99) March 15, 2019

© HENRIK MONTGOMERY/AFP/Getty Images/ Greta Thunberg in Stockholm, March 15 © HENRIK MONTGOMERY/AFP/Getty Images/ Greta Thunberg in Stockholm, March 15

Berlin

Vienna

Torino (I think)

Helsinki

i unfortunately had to miss #FridaysForFuture at home (in sweden), but i caught this huge protest in helsinki, finland! @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/cV5Y0PtdK8 — lukas is seeing bts 🗺 (@gaysobi) March 15, 2019

Wellington

Today in Wellington, our #climatestrike warriors are taking a stand in front of Parliament House with a message - we are not drowning, we are fighting!#FridaysForFuture #FossilFree #Strike4Climate pic.twitter.com/a4avS0CDiJ — 350 Pacific (@350Pacific) March 14, 2019

Boston

New York City

Today I'm at the #ClimateStrike in New York City at Columbia University, inspired by the energy of the student leaders. #YouthClimateStrike @sunrisemvmt pic.twitter.com/Ckk6sNCpBs — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) March 15, 2019

Just one group of the many, many groups of New York City students streaming towards City Hall for the #ClimateStrike rally. pic.twitter.com/ltErsMqyZT — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) March 15, 2019

Toronto. Sigh