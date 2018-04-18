The 10 eco-friendliest states in the US

How green is your state? A new report details which states are sustainability superstars.

That the greenest state in The States is Vermont, according to a new report, doesn't come as much of a surprise. It is, after all, The Green Mountain State. Call it a self-fulfilling prophecy. But some of the other results may not be so obvious.

The report was compiled by financial site WalletHub (because climate change is expensive and living sustainably is generally cheaper), but they don't seem to have skimped in doing the research. They compared each of the 50 states on 23 key metrics, using data from a wide variety of sources, from the U.S. Census Bureau and Natural Resources Defense Council to the Green Building Council and Environmental Protection Agency.

The 23 metrics – which are surprisingly comprehensive – are grouped into three equal categories: Environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors, and climate-change contributions.

Once all the number were crunched, the following states came out on top.

1. Vermont

2. Oregon

3. Massachusetts

4. New York

5. South Dakota

6. Minnesota

7. Connecticut

8. New Hampshire

9. California

10. Rhode Island

And at the sad bottom of the list:

41. Arkansas

42. Indiana

43. Texas

44. Oklahoma

45. Wyoming

46. Alabama

47. North Dakota

48. Kentucky

49. Louisiana

50. West Virginia

Some of the takeaways are pretty interesting; the comparisons below reveal some of the metrics responsible for the rankings.

You can read more about the research and see the full rankings here.