Ontario's Doug Ford bans bans on clothesline bans

No green energy issue is too small for the rampaging Premier.

Some people don't like the look of clothing on clotheslines. After electric dryers became common, residents' associations and condominium boards banned clotheslines because they thought them unsightly and bad for property values.

10 years ago, all the green living sites were pushing clotheslines, we had stories about it all the time, about how much money and carbon it saves (dryers average about 900 kilowatt-hours of consumption per year). So as one of its many green regulations, the Government of Ontario passed legislation to ban the bans on clotheslines. As long as they were safe, you could put them anywhere. I complained at the time in Ontario bans bans on clotheslines

It is a scandal. For 50 years the Government of Ontario promoted planning policies that encouraged the building of neat and tidy subdivisions with tight restrictive covenants that prevent all kinds of things that might be ugly, like wind turbines and solar collectors. Now, it's the thin edge of the wedge as they bring in legislation that abolishes restrictions on clotheslines.

Despite all the hype, clotheslines never really caught on here. It is often cold and rainy in Ontario, and the fad died pretty quickly; dryers are really convenient. It's not like it became a big deal and the Province was suddenly covered in clothing.

But there is no green energy regulation too picayune for Premier Doug Ford of Toronto. One of his real estate developer friends probably got to him, because Regulation 97/08 is now being revoked as part of Ford's sweep through the Green Energy Act.

Ford ran on a platform of revoking the Green Energy Act, but seriously, clotheslines?

More seriously, a week after he trampled the rights of Toronto to run an election, he has revoked the law that let green energy projects like wind turbines get built, even when local residents objected, which they always do. It's one of the reasons he got elected, but it's pretty much the end of wind power in Ontario.