Extinction Rebellion spreads to North America

But London is the epicenter, and the city has never seen anything like it.

There is such a cognitive dissonance in this world between those who are fighting to stop climate change with the Extinction Rebellion, and those who are actively encouraging it, like the Alberta politicians who were elected yesterday, ready to battle for pipelines and against carbon taxes. They should be looking instead at what is happening in London and even New York City, as people rise up to deliver the message that something must be done.

The police have a role to "facilitate peaceful protest", yet I've just been sent this image of an army of police heading to Parliament Square to apparently "clear out" #ExtinctionRebellion



We have a democratic right to protest and the police must respect it. pic.twitter.com/yCfdMHGmHN — Amelia Womack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Amelia_Womack) April 17, 2019

In London, the police are moving in to clear out protesters from Parliament square. There seem to be thousands of them, and so far it all seems peaceful; they are not dressed in riot gear and they appear to be gently picking people up and carrying them away. But things can change.

So, perhaps they will take Parliament Square tonight and arrest everyone here.



But nobody can stop this energy. Across the world, the climate movement is rising. Ordinary people are rising. We will, and we must, be heard.#InternationalRebellion pic.twitter.com/t1m6oKYAAA — Extinction Rebellion 🐝⌛️🦋 (@ExtinctionR) April 17, 2019

Participants are evidently prepapred to be evicted.

We're inside the Boston Globe lobby. #InternationalRebellion #XRMass asking the Globe to tell the truth about the climate! pic.twitter.com/uicFNoelxU — Extinction Rebellion MA ⌛ (@XRboston) April 17, 2019

Protests in Boston are not nearly so dramatic.

Fahrrad 4 future war GEIL!!!!! danke an @F4F_Freiburg und @CriticalMassFR fuer euren Support. Wer nicht radelt, ist fuer Kohle 💥💥💥 https://t.co/sZj7IiDjlQ pic.twitter.com/tFf8eOZKfv — Extinction Rebellion Freiburg (@XR_Freiburg) April 17, 2019

Freiberg, Germany sure has a lot of bikes.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland reckons 29 arrests have been made in Edinburgh so far as a protest against climate change continues on North Bridge @LBC @ScotlandXr | #ExtinctionRebelion pic.twitter.com/aZjEmN4uvz — Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) April 16, 2019

And Edinburgh sure has a lot of police.

In New York City, the roads around City Hall are blocked. How will the Mayor get from his gym in Brooklyn?

I sit here and wonder, how people in North America can elect carbon arsonists who just want to flare more gas and burn more oil and not worry about what is happening, when as Greta says, our house is on fire and we have to do something now. I give the last words to her.