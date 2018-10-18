Everyone can relax. Trump has an "instinct for science"

The president's got this whole climate change thing under control.

I know I've been complaining about global warming a lot lately. But it turns out, my fears were for naught. President Trump recently told the Associated Press this piece of reassuring information:

"My uncle was a great professor at MIT for many years. Dr. John Trump. And I didn’t talk to him about this particular subject, but I have a natural instinct for science, and I will say that you have scientists on both sides of the picture."

It's quotes like these that make me think maybe Trump really is doing all this on purpose as some grand satirical statement on celebrity or politics or something. What he said wasn't just stupid. It was a complete joke, with a setup and punchline.

Setup: My uncle was a great professor at MIT for many years. Dr. John Trump.

Punchline: I didn’t talk to him about this particular subject.

I feel like I'm supposed to be angry here. And in general, I'm not pleased about having a climate change denying president who lies constantly. But mostly, I found it hilarious. Who else would bring up an expert as a source of valuable information and point out in the same breath than he'd never actually listened to said expert?

But that's the age, isn't it? People spread articles without reading them. People vote for leaders because they're funny. Former GOP strategist Rick Wilson said Trump's success was thanks largely to that people confused his character on "The Apprentice" with the real businessman, and they still enjoy the reality show-like spectacle. Importance and fame are so tangled that it's hard to tell where news ends and reality TV begins. And that's not because ridiculous things are suddenly happening more often or because people are getting crazier. It's because news stations have to compete with the Internet for viewers now.

The Internet has been a crisis for journalism, and for all his talk about distrusting mainstream media, Trump is the news cycle's knight in shining armor. Trump is watchable. He was watchable as a businessman, as a television host and as a presidential candidate. He's an entertainer, and he is successfully keeping us entertained. That's why we keep him around.

Whether or not Trump is an intentional satire, he is a satire. Because Trump isn't really a mastermind. He's exactly what we ordered.