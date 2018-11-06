Is anyone actually listening to Trump about climate change?

Recently, a reporter confronted Trump about climate change. The journalist brought up a government report that said climate change is happening. Trump responded that he hadn't read the report, but he was pretty sure it was wrong.

“Is there climate change? Yeah. Will it go back like this, I mean will it change back? Probably,” Trump added.

I wasn't surprised to read this. Was anyone? Trump has been dismissing climate change from Day 1, once even claiming that climate change was a hoax created by the Chinese because, you know. Why not?

No, what baffles me is that people are actually listening. Even if you don't believe in climate change, why would you ever trust Donald Trump as an expert on the subject? The guy literally isn't reading his own reports. Did I mention his Chinese hoax theory?

Which makes me wonder ... Is anybody actually listening to him about climate change? Or does the media just assume people are listening? 70% of Americans think the environment is more important than economic growth, and that spans across the political spectrum.

Maybe it's just me, but I can't help wonder if presenting Trump as some sort of intellectual leader of his movement is fundamentally misunderstanding his base. All this focus on the president is fun, in a reality TV show kind of way. But I think it may be dividing the country more than necessary. The U.S. just isn't a land of Trump followers and Trump haters.