Spanish lawmakers aim for 90% carbon cuts by 2050

By 2030, 70% of the country's electricity could come from renewables.

When Spain reached a deal to close most of its remaining coal mines, mining unions actually celebrated. And that's because—just like their counterparts in Australia—they understand which way the energy markets are headed, and they'd rather secure a deal for a just and orderly transition than cling onto an industry that's clearly a thing of the past.

And the miners were not wrong.

Nothing is set in stone, of course. And Spain's notoriously volatile coalition politics could easily derail part or all of these proposals. Yet I can't help feeling that the way forward for political climate action—given the raging wildfires and other climate-related disasters the world is seeing—is to move from false pragmatism and compromise and into the realm of ambition and decisive action.

Greener growth could add trillions to the global economy. Early pioneers stand to benefit the most.

Now, when will we see similar ambition here in the US?