Ontario's Doug Ford's proposed natural gas expansion is like putting 42,560 cars on the road

Lloyd Alter
September 19, 2018
via Conservative Party of Ontario

Just what we needed in what was a decarbonizing planet.

It seems like only yesterday that we were writing about how the Netherlands was banning natural gas and disconnecting buildings. The province of Ontario was decarbonizing too, with the previous Liberal government getting rid of coal, investing in renewables, and retubing its fleet of nuclear reactors. But this was expensive, and the price of electricity became a big issue in the recent election won by Doug Ford and the Conservative party.

So now Doug is announcing a big expansion of gas through rural and northern Ontario, "thanks to an innovative partnership with local communities and the private sector."

Natural gas infrastructure is really expensive in low-density rural Ontario, and once people are hooked up, that's pretty much it for the life of the house; they are baking in the carbon emissions for decades. And to be fair, the previous Liberal Government proposed a gas expansion as a pre-election ploy, but far more limited. Doug says this will reach over 70 communities and 38,000 customers. What does this actually mean?

That's a lot of cars. The biggest problem here is that Doug Ford might be gone in four years (I predict much sooner in a party putch) but the re-carbonization is pretty much forever. It affects Ontarians and everyone else in the world long after he is gone.

how we heatTVO/via

UPDATE: A reader points out that a lot of people in rural Ontario heat with propane or oil, so that the number will not be as high as I claim. It is true that converting from them to natural gas would reduce their carbon footprint. According to Tyler Hamilton writing for TVO, "Households that use oil would reduce their emissions by 27 percent if they switched to natural gas. Switching from propane to natural gas would result in a 16 percent reduction in emissions." However, the majority of houses not on natural gas are heated by electricity.

