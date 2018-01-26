Florida may pass "Sunshine Protection Act" and go on Daylight Saving Time all year round

This is a very good idea that all of North America should consider.

At sunset on some beaches in Florida, a lot of people gather with a bottle of wine and applaud the sunset. An extra hour of sunshine in the evening would just extend the party. That's one reason that the wonderfully named "Sunshine Protection Act" is working its way through the Florida legislature. It makes a lot of sense; the sponsor of the bill notes that stores serving tourists would do more business, and schools could save money lighting their softball fields. Another sponsor noted:

Studies have found that observing Daylight Saving Times year-round would boost the economy, save energy, improve road and public safety, and reduce crime due to the fact there is more sunlight in the evening hours. This is the first great step to putting more sunshine in our lives. How many times have you gotten home from work in the winter time and you’d like to throw the football, dip a line in, or go out to dinner with your spouse? This will give people the opportunity to have more quality time when it’s nicest in Florida.

Sunshine Protection Act/Screen capture

The wording of the act is a bit awkward, but the intent is to make Daylight Savings Time the new standard time for the state.

We have been discussing Daylight Saving Time as long as there has been TreeHugger, suggesting that falling back from DST, the actual change in time, increases depression, causes heart attacks and fatal car crashes. You are even more likely to get mugged. It also doesn't save any energy. I concluded:

The fact is: our bodies don't like change. If the whole premise of War Time was to save energy and it doesn't, then we should just get rid of it. Pick the time that works best for the majority of people where you are, and stick to it all year round.

In Florida, keeping DST all year round makes total sense; Florida drivers are bad enough in the daytime and could use an extra hour of evening light. Cyclists could use an extra hour of light; Florida leads the country in cycling deaths. It's hard to see a downside of this, other than it will screw up when Hannity comes on TV.

And if it passes and proves to be a success, perhaps the rest of North America will follow.

War Time poster/ saves coal/Public Domain