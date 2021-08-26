The 6 Best Energy-Efficient Refrigerators of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Energy use is an important factor to consider when you are shopping for household appliances. Not only do non-efficient appliances waste energy and drive up your utility bills, but when it comes to the environment they also gobble up more resources and contribute to emissions. The good news is that refrigerators have had efficiency improvements over the years due to mandates from the Department of Energy (DOE) and consumer demand. “The DOE standards essentially set the efficiency floor for products that can be sold in the U.S. and every six years or so they update the standards for most products,” explains Noah Horowitz, the Director of NRDC’s Center for Energy Efficiency Standards. “As a result of DOE standards, the average U.S. household saves around $500 per year on their utility bills.” We researched energy-smart options. Below is a list of the best energy-efficient refrigerators: