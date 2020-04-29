7 energy-sucking activities I stopped doing during quarantine

Some might say it's slovenly. I call it cutting down my carbon footprint.

By now, we've probably all seen the articles that suggest we should use this worldwide lockdown to get in the best shape of our life, go vegan, meditate every day, and learn how to bake the perfect sourdough bread from a starter you sourced from a kindly old baker in your local village. I plan on doing all of those things, really, sometime in the very near future. But there is something to be said about simply stopping — or putting a strong pause on — everyday activities that aren't really necessary.

If you've read Lloyd Alter's experiment about lowering his carbon footprint, you'll see what a challenge it is for any eco-conscious person. The biggest emissions, on a personal level, come from our meat and dairy consumption, fossil-fuel based energy, car use, and air travel. And we should never forget that20 fossil fuel companies can be directly linked to more than one-third of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. But like Lloyd has written before: "It is too easy and simplistic to blame the building industry, the power companies and the oil industry, when we are buying what they are selling. Instead, we should be sending up some signals."

Showering every day

Wearing makeup

Changing clothes daily

Wasting food

Shaving

Washing my hair

It is crucial to understand that the more you wash your hair, the greasier it will get. When shampoo strips the hair of its natural oils, the scalp compensates for that loss by producing more oil. It creates a cycle in which more washing leads to more oil, and so on. In order to break it, you must be willing to put up with levels of oiliness that may not feel acceptable at first, but eventually an equilibrium will be established.



Driving. Anywhere.