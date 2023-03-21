Elemental Self-Built Tiny House Breaks All the Design Rules

When it comes to designing small spaces, the goal is often to maximize a limited amount of space, or to at least give the illusion of a space that is bigger than the actual footprint. To achieve that, there are a number of general guidelines that are often suggested, such as using a lighter color palette, or to include lots of windows or mirrors to increase the amount of natural light coming in.

But as they say, rules are made to be broken, and sometimes by defying the rules, one achieves something even more spectacular. Case in point is this stunning 16-foot-long tiny house in Byron Bay, Australia, which does all the design moves one wouldn't expect in such a small space: its interior and exterior palettes are dark, and there aren't all that many windows. Yet, this enigmatic little home manages to feel balanced and intimately connected to its site, and it is certainly one of the most unique tiny houses we've seen thus far. Not to mention that it's also an experiment in intergenerational living. Take a tour of this gem via Living Big In A Tiny House:

This tiny house is home to couple Samara and James, who recently sold their previous small house to live more closely with Samara's parents. The tiny house was designed by the couple, with help from Samara's father, holistic designer Frank Macchia, and is located on the Macchia family's property.

Living Big In A Tiny House

From the outside, the simple lines and the somber coloring of the wood-clad home feel timeless and elegant. According to the couple, the design is partly inspired by Japanese design and materiality, in particular by shou sugi ban, a method of charring wood to make it more fire- and pest-resistant. The home's design also echoes that of the main house where Samara's parents live. In addition, Samara's sister and her fiancé also live in an adjacent house on the same property. This intergenerational living arrangement keeps the extended family close by, in a supportive and welcoming environment—something that the couple says they appreciate in an era where loneliness feels like an epidemic.

Living Big In A Tiny House

The house is built as three modules comprising the bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom, all of which can be moved and reconfigured to expand its footprint in the future if needed. The modular configuration also allows for the creation of interstitial deck-like spaces in between each module, emphasizing the sense that there are distinct spaces. It's surrounded by plenty of greenery and potted plants, and one enters through a screened alcove.

Living Big In A Tiny House

The entry alcove connects the bathroom with the kitchen, which we see here in all its gorgeous simplicity.

Living Big In A Tiny House

To one side, we have the sink and induction stovetop, and overhead, there are cabinets and open shelving to store plates, cups and food items. LED lighting strips have been installed underneath the cabinets to ensure proper lighting. The walls are clad with panels that are covered with a thin, concrete-like layer, resulting in a monochromatic and subtly textured space that looks refined, yet elemental.

Living Big In A Tiny House

On the other side, we have a multipurpose counter space made of cedar wood, which serves as an area to prepare food, eat or to work from with a laptop. Up above, there is a series of long, built-in shelves that hold other kitchen necessities within easy reach.

Living Big In A Tiny House

We also love how the couple have installed this wooden frame to hold James' DIY cold brew coffee tower.

Living Big In A Tiny House

Past the kitchen, we have yet another transitional space, which is screened off with a set of antique shutters that have been painted black. When the shutters are open, they flood the home with natural air and light. Samara's closet is located here, hidden behind a skinny door.

Living Big In A Tiny House

One enters the bedroom by sliding open a door of wooden slats.

Living Big In A Tiny House

James' closet is situated here, in a small nook, while a large bed occupies most of the space.

Living Big In A Tiny House

There is one large window that fills up a wall, which can be covered up with a roller blind. A clever design move is to make this roller blind into a movie screen also, thanks to a small projector that is placed across the room in James' closet. As the couple explain, the bed here is multifunctional in the sense that it can be used for not only sleeping, but also for watching movies, drinking tea, reading books, and meditating.

Living Big In A Tiny House

At the other end of the house, past the kitchen and entry alcove, we come into this bathroom. It has another door that leads outside ...

Living Big In A Tiny House

... where we find the outdoor shower. The door here allows the shower to be closed off so that the toilet and sink can be used separately.

Living Big In A Tiny House

The couple run their family business from home, and say they appreciate having a smaller house that is easier to maintain. All in all, this self-designed and self-built house cost about $67,000 to construct. While not everyone might be enamored of this particular aesthetic of dark colors and rugged materials, there's no denying the true essence of tiny living—of less being more—that is quite evident here. As James says:



"The thing that made us fall in love with living in a tiny house was the simplicity, and the fact that you don't actually need that much to function day-to-day. We are real believers in quality over quantity."

