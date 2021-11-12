The 6 Best Eco-Friendly Stain Sticks of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Did your dog jump on you with muddy paws? Spill a little salsa on your tie? Tap water (a natural solvent) might work just fine for minor messes, but tougher jobs need something stronger, and it’s never a good idea to wait until laundry day to address stains. That’s why it’s helpful to have a stain remover on hand.

There are many stain sticks on the market, including numerous alternatives to those made with harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances, or other toxic ingredients. Some are better for the environment as well.

Our picks for the best eco-friendly stain sticks will lift stains, while being gentler on the planet by keeping chemicals out of the water supply.