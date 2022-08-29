The 6 Best Eco-Friendly Raincoats of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

A raincoat is a necessity for traveling or if you live in a wet climate. However, many raincoats on the market today use PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also called PFCS) in the production of their raincoats in order to make them waterproof or water repellent. Often called “forever chemicals,” PFAS don’t break down naturally and are linked to cancer and other health problems. PFAS have been found in coating for cookware, fabrics, and chemical containers, and can persist in the environment for long amounts of time and bioaccumulate in living organisms. Although there's much we still don't know about these substances, more and more people prefer to avoid them. Luckily, some outdoor gear brands have broken away from using PFAS in the production of their outerwear, and have instead found alternatives to make raincoats waterproof. We researched the market deeply to find the best eco-friendly raincoats.

Best Overall: Tentree Nimbus Short Rain Jacket 5 Courtesy of Tentree View On Tentree.com Designed for everyday use, this raincoat is 100% waterproof and 100% recycled, making it our top choice. It's available in both women's and men's sizes. It’s made from 24 recycled plastic water bottles and recycled materials like recycled polyester. It has a stowaway hood and reflective cuffs in case you find yourself out in the elements and in need of some safety reflectors. The shell is also PFC-free and made with a Bluesign certified water repellent, meaning the material meets a high level of chemical safety. For every purchase you make from Tentree, the company plants 10 trees to offset carbon emissions. To date, they’ve planted more than 73 million trees. Tentree is also Certified Climate Neutral, and a Certified B Corporation, which means it has committed to high environmental and social standards. Best Budget: Girlfriend Collective Swish Half-Zip Windbreaker Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Sport this half-zip windbreaker out on the trail, while camping, or anywhere you need some rain protection. It's casual and comfortable yet provides protection against wind, rain, and sun. It’s made from 41 recycled water bottles, is water resistant, and has UPF 50+ protection. Zip pockets, an adjustable hem, a hood, and elastic cuffs provide enough extras for the price point, and you can even recycle the jacket with the company’s ReGirlfriend initiative. Six colors are available. Best for Cold Temperature: Icebreaker Women's MerinoLoft Collingwood 3/4 Hooded Jacket Courtesy of Icebreaker View On Icebreaker.com While this jacket is only going to give you light rain protection with its water-repellent finish, it will keep you warm all day long with its insulated build and knee-length design. The insulation is made from MerinoLoft, a natural, cruelty-free merino wool that has a high warmth-to-weight ratio and is machine washable. The merino lining regulates body temperature in all weather conditions, and resists odors as well. It’s also breathable and moisture-wicking while still being lightweight. Icebreaker has a goal of being 100% plastic free by 2023, and they are 91% of the way there. Best for Kids: Lea & Jojo Courtesy of Lea & Jojo View On Leaetjojo.com The fun prints from Lea & Jojo will have your child eager to wear this raincoat while out jumping through puddles. The rib, lining, and shell are made from 100% recycled polyester, and the fabric and printing are certified OEKO-Tex 100, Global Recycled Standard (GRS), and Bluesign certified. The water-repellent coating is Bionic-Finish Eco, which is fluorocarbon free. The jacket’s hood is detachable, and there are side pockets with flaps and press buttons on the front. Best Splurge: Fjällräven Bergtagen Lite Eco-Shell Jacket FjÃ¤llrÃ¤ven View On Fjallraven.com Whether you’re hiking through cold and snowy conditions, trekking through a rainstorm, or battling some severe wind on the trail, the Eco-Shell line from Fjallraven has you covered. It offers breathability and protection from snow, sleet, and rain, and its durable water repellency (DWR) treatment is PFC free. Made from recycled polyester, the shell jackets are lightweight and allow sweat to escape while keeping rain away. The Bergtagen jacket has one chest pocket, and is available in Men's and Women's sizes. Because the coat is PFC-free, the only compromise is that a bit of extra care is needed in order to increase the lifetime of your jacket, but it is a simple process. Numerous other styles and colors are available in this line. The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Rain Boots of 2022 Best for Hiking: Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket Courtesy of Patagonia View On Patagonia.com Available in both men's and women's designs, the Torrentshell raincoat from Patagonia stands up against hard rain that won’t seem to quit. The three-layer waterproof shell provides long-term durability and is Fair Trade Certified-sewn. The fabric is 100% recycled and Bluesign approved. A two-way adjustable hood with a laminated visor rolls down and stows with a cord-and-hook design, and a microfleece-lined neck also protects with a waterproof barrier. There are two handwarmer pockets and venting armpit zips for extra breathability, and zippers have a DWR finish. This jacket self-stuffs into the left handwarmer pocket so that you can easily take it with you while traveling. To date, 94% of Patagonia’s line uses recycled materials. The Best Sustainable Winter Hiking Gear of 2022