Transformer desk could turn into a dining table

We love transformer furniture that serves multiple functions, and there is nothing new about it; we have shown quite a few Danish mid-century modern pieces before. But here is a new one, seen this morning running by Toronto's Vintage Home Boutique.

Lloyd Alter/ Jens Quistgaard desk with top up/ Lloyd Alter/ Jens Quistgaard desk with top up/ CC BY 2.0

I just thought it was a beautiful desk, but in fact, the top section flips over to change it from a desk for one to a "partner's table" that can be shared.

Lloyd Alter/ Jens Quistgaard desk in table mode/ Lloyd Alter/ Jens Quistgaard desk in table mode/ CC BY 2.0

I thought it would do very well also as a dining table when it was flipped. " Sleek and space saving, due to the sense of openness. Use this as a single person desk or as a partners desk in an open concept office. When open this can even serve as an 8 person boardroom or dining table. "

Dansk Kobenstyle cookware designed by Jens Quistgaard/ via Amazon/Promo image Dansk Kobenstyle cookware designed by Jens Quistgaard/ via Amazon/Promo image

It was designed by Jens Quistgaard for Peter Løvig Nielsen. Quistgaard is better known to Americans as the designer for Dansk, the American company that according to the New York Times obit for Quistgaard, "quickly became known for making sophisticated European styles accessible to the average American consumer. Working from his studio in Copenhagen, Mr. Quistgaard designed for Dansk from its inception until the mid-1980s."

In some ways the design is problematic; the letter trays have to be removed before the top is flipped or they fall upside down. But it is a beautiful thing.